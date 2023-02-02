ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Ricky

Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless

Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine

Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”

Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Herbie J Pilato

Michael Landon: His Troubled But Beautiful "Bonanza" Life On And Off The "Prairie" And After "Heaven"

The life of Michael Landon, who died of pancreatic cancer in 1991, was not always easy. But the star of TV classics like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven, still made his mark in the world. To this day, decades after he played Little Joe, Charles Ingalls, and Jonathan Smith on those shows (respectively), millions of people around the world continue to enjoy his work as an actor, producer, writer, and director.
Country Thang Daily

The Ultimate Collection: Most Popular Country Songs of All Time

Get ready for a musical trip down memory lane with Country Thang Daily’s handpicked selection of the most popular country songs of all time. From classic hits that have stood the test of time to modern-day crossover sensations, these popular country tracks have captured the hearts of millions. With their catchy lyrics and upbeat melodies, these best country hits have become timeless classics, cementing their place in the annals of music history.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

