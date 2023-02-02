ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ken
2d ago

If this bill passes, does that mean they can arrest our entire federal government for taking a dump on the whole country?

Gerald King
1d ago

How about some public toilets ? Many places will not let a person use the toilet unless they are a paying customer and some places have no public toilet. As for drinks ,well your on your own !!

Larry Sabin
2d ago

Specifically aimed at the homeless, and imposes fine they cannot pay. Did I miss the part where toilets are provided ?

