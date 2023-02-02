ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGN News

Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies

AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

New Kids on the Block to host first-ever ‘Blockhead’ fan convention in Chicago

CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area. NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics help deliver baby

Some paramedics with the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District had a once-in-a-career call on Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Jordan says they helped deliver a baby. It happened in the 700 block of N. East Street in Plano Wednesday evening. Jordan gives all credit to the mother, father, and the...
PLANO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mary Jean Wallace, 98

Mary Jean Wallace, 98, of Naperville, formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Tabor Hills Healthcare in Naperville, IL. She was born February 22, 1924 in Yorkville, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ada (Anderson) Arundale. She married Eugene Wallace on May 28, 1960 in Sycamore, IL. She was a member of Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
NAPERVILLE, IL
walls102.com

Morris Hospital’s chief nurse named to National Nursing Board

MORRIS– Kimberly Landers, MS, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, was appointed to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Board of Directors. As the national professional organization of more than 11,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing...
MORRIS, IL
thefirstward.net

The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey

Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire causes extensive damage to Joliet's Patrick C. Haley Mansion

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Flames ripped through the Patrick C. Haley Mansion – a popular venue for weddings and other events – in Joliet late Wednesday afternoon.The Joliet Fire Department posted video of the scene on South Center Street on the city's west side which showed heavy smoke coming from the top of the three-story castle-like building.Joliet fire officials said its truck crews vented the roof and found heavy fire in the attic. Crews entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire.The department said the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.As CBS 2's...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Comedian Adam Sandler performing at United Center tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Chicago Sunday night.He's performing at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.Sandler was seen at Saturday night's Bulls game – possibly getting a sneak peek at the venue. The team tweeted out a video saying "wanna come off the bench?"If you don't have tickets, don't worry. There are still some resale tickets available.They start at $125 on SeatGeek and StubHub. They're sold out on Ticketmaster.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two school districts consider superintendent search firms

Two area unit school districts, one with over 17,000 students, another barely reaching 800, yet both have three things in common. Oswego 308 and Hinckley-Big Rock 429 each need to hire a superintendent and each is employing a search firm. In both districts, there will be meetings with staff, parents, and community members by the search firms, all used to design a candidate profile which reflects the needs, strengths and future of the districts.
HINCKLEY, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Social Media; the battle comes to public meetings

Generating large crowds quickly through social media, like a committee meeting at the Sugar Grove Village Hall this week on a major multi-use development project in the early stages, public forum debate can turn upside down. Three minutes for each audience member can be tense as in two different examples.
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL

