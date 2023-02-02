Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
2023 Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest during month of FebruaryAdrian HolmanBolingbrook, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies
AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
WGNtv.com
New Kids on the Block to host first-ever ‘Blockhead’ fan convention in Chicago
CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area. NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion.
WSPY NEWS
Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics help deliver baby
Some paramedics with the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District had a once-in-a-career call on Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Jordan says they helped deliver a baby. It happened in the 700 block of N. East Street in Plano Wednesday evening. Jordan gives all credit to the mother, father, and the...
As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
WSPY NEWS
Mary Jean Wallace, 98
Mary Jean Wallace, 98, of Naperville, formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Tabor Hills Healthcare in Naperville, IL. She was born February 22, 1924 in Yorkville, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ada (Anderson) Arundale. She married Eugene Wallace on May 28, 1960 in Sycamore, IL. She was a member of Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
walls102.com
Morris Hospital’s chief nurse named to National Nursing Board
MORRIS– Kimberly Landers, MS, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, was appointed to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Board of Directors. As the national professional organization of more than 11,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing...
thefirstward.net
The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
Fire causes extensive damage to Joliet's Patrick C. Haley Mansion
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Flames ripped through the Patrick C. Haley Mansion – a popular venue for weddings and other events – in Joliet late Wednesday afternoon.The Joliet Fire Department posted video of the scene on South Center Street on the city's west side which showed heavy smoke coming from the top of the three-story castle-like building.Joliet fire officials said its truck crews vented the roof and found heavy fire in the attic. Crews entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire.The department said the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.As CBS 2's...
Comedian Adam Sandler performing at United Center tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Chicago Sunday night.He's performing at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.Sandler was seen at Saturday night's Bulls game – possibly getting a sneak peek at the venue. The team tweeted out a video saying "wanna come off the bench?"If you don't have tickets, don't worry. There are still some resale tickets available.They start at $125 on SeatGeek and StubHub. They're sold out on Ticketmaster.
WSPY NEWS
Two school districts consider superintendent search firms
Two area unit school districts, one with over 17,000 students, another barely reaching 800, yet both have three things in common. Oswego 308 and Hinckley-Big Rock 429 each need to hire a superintendent and each is employing a search firm. In both districts, there will be meetings with staff, parents, and community members by the search firms, all used to design a candidate profile which reflects the needs, strengths and future of the districts.
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Couple expecting baby sees fetus flashing ‘peace sign’ in ultrasound
"The staff said they have never seen anything like this before," expecting dad Kyle Weener said.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
WSPY NEWS
Social Media; the battle comes to public meetings
Generating large crowds quickly through social media, like a committee meeting at the Sugar Grove Village Hall this week on a major multi-use development project in the early stages, public forum debate can turn upside down. Three minutes for each audience member can be tense as in two different examples.
WSPY NEWS
North Aurora woman charged in Plano crash that resulted in death of pedestrian
A North Aurora woman is facing charges in a fatal crash with a pedestrian in Plano last December. The Plano Police Department is charging 42-year-old Melissa San Roman with failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Police...
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
