ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

This Week in Louisiana Politics: insurance, education and Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, get the wrap-up on the special legislative session on the insurance crisis. Also, the governor speaks on how he wants more Louisiana students to attend higher education in the future. Fred Childers sits down with Lt. Gov. Billy...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Courthouse News Service

Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found

A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
prcno.org

Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past

This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy