Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
brproud.com
Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: insurance, education and Mardi Gras
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, get the wrap-up on the special legislative session on the insurance crisis. Also, the governor speaks on how he wants more Louisiana students to attend higher education in the future. Fred Childers sits down with Lt. Gov. Billy...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
KPLC TV
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
brproud.com
WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
Augusta Free Press
Our youths deserve better than Angola, the most notorious prison in the world
“Angola, Can You Hear Us,” recently shortlisted for an Oscar, shines light through both the film and its related activism on the shameful legacy of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or as it is more commonly known, Angola, the most notorious prison in the world. Instead of making reforms, Louisiana...
Courthouse News Service
Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found
A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
NOLA.com
This Valentine's Day, swap roses for raw oysters and help the Louisiana coast too
Roses are red but they die. Chocolate is sweet but like, love itself, it can vanish quickly. Oysters, however, are something else. They are ephemeral, sure, and they do stir desire (sensually, if not necessarily scientifically). Once shucked, they also can still live on to do some good thanks to...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
brproud.com
Louisiana legislators OK spending $45M to bring insurance companies to state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers have approved $45 million to be used to try and draw insurance companies to the state. But the conversation on how to help the insurance crisis is not over. After days of debate and questioning the effectiveness, the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund...
prcno.org
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
