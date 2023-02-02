Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Rob Gronkowski makes declaration on possibility of Tom Brady unretiring again
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on the “Up and Adams” show and discussed the possibility of teammate Tom Brady unretiring again. On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a video that he was retiring from the NFL “for good.”. Brady announced his...
iheart.com
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker: “When we talk about Tom Brady’s glowing career let’s make sure we include EVERYTHING. Include the cheating scandals with the Patriots, include how he was suspended by the NFL for Deflategate and doctoring footballs…Make sure you do what you do to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and their tainted careers. Make sure that when you’re reciting the good stuff Tom Brady did, make sure you include the other stuff that was in the mix because we do it for everybody else and he shouldn’t get a pass. He shouldn’t get a pass because ultimately, he did cheat. His team cheated and Tom Brady cheated. If I’m a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame I would not vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame. I would NOT because of the steps and the things he did to get a competitive advantage over other people. What people always kill me with is ‘IT AIN’T THE SAME THING! IT’S JUST AIR IN THE BALL! HE DIDN’T DO IT, BELICHICK DID IT!’ Well, getting teams’ defensive signals would help the quarterback, wouldn’t it?? Go talk to those other players who probably got cheated out of Super Bowls. Go talk to those guys on the Rams who thought they should have won another Super Bowl, but instead it went to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s what cheating is. Whether you steal $5 out of your grandmother’s purse or you steal $1 million from the bank, you’re a THIEF. Tom Brady DID cheat, why can’t we acknowledge it? Teflon Tom! All we ever do is ‘TOM IS THE GREATEST! HE’S THE GOAT!’ He marred and tainted his career being a part of that. We’re not going to let Tom Brady skate and act like nothing else happened other than sunshine and lollypops and championships. That’s not what his career is totally about. I know the pro football writers won’t do it, but if you’re going to hold the athletes to a high standard like they do in baseball with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens than do the damn same thing to Tom Brady.” (Full Segment Above)
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise
Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
'You better be pretty courageous,' says legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw amid NFL concussion concerns
Hall of Fame football player and television analyst Terry Bradshaw says the NFL may be a "tough sport" but that athletes accepted the dangers when taking part.
NFL rumors: Surprise team could have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be in play for the Atlanta Falcons. It is safe to say the San Francisco 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. While Brock Purdy needs to have Tommy John surgery and Trey Lance is coming off a major leg injury,...
NFL rumors: Tom Brady took a final shot at the Patriots before retirement
Prior to his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady considered playing for three teams — a return to the New England Patriots was never on the table. In fact, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady adamantly stated he wanted nothing to do with a New England return. The...
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers
Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Jackson rumors: Disparity with Ravens over money could speed up trade
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are supposedly miles apart on a long-term extension. Let’s just say things have been better between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With five seasons in the books, the Ravens have one playoff victory to show for trading up to take the 2016...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL
Mike Nolan. the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2020, has found his next job, succeeding Jeff Fisher in the rebooted USFL.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1