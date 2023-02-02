Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
How did Red Sox pitching prospect Juan Daniel Encarnación fare in 2022 and what can be expected from the righty this season?
In his evaluation of the Red Sox farm system, which he ranked 23rd out of 30, heading into the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law noted that Boston’s “group of pitching prospects is one of the weakest” in baseball. “They might not have a future MLB...
Dodgers GM Shares Why Bob Geren Was Moved Off of Bench Coach Role
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes explained the club's thinking behind the coaching shuffle that put Bob Geren in a new role and Danny Lehmann as the new bench coach.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
New St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach knows he’ll take heat. And he’s OK with that.
“We share the responsibility, but ultimately it comes down to me,” Turner Ward said.
Texans DeMeco: What’s Coach Really Think on Mills vs. QBs Young & Stroud?
The Houston Texans are presumed to select one of the top-two quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has coach DeMeco Ryans helped the franchise recommit to Davis Mills?
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Mets add fifteen players to major league spring training
The Mets announced that they have invited fifteen additional players to major league spring training: infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey, right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig, outfielder Tim Locastro, left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, catcher Nick Meyer, right-handed pitcher Eric Orze, catcher Kevin Parada, catcher Michael Pérez, outfielder Alex Ramírez, catcher Hayden Senger, outfielder DJ Stewart, left-handed pitcher Josh Walker, and right-handed pitcher William Woods.
'I have to pinch myself': Chip Caray talks about taking over in Cardinals' TV booth
ST. LOUIS — Once again, a Caray will be calling Cardinals baseball. Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals officially announced the hiring of TV broadcaster Chip Caray earlier this week. 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano chatted with the new TV voice of the Cardinals about getting...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year
The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal
The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
Kansas City Royals re-sign veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke to one-year contract
The Kansas City Royals announced that they have re-signed veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke to one-year contract.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Give the Texans a Call
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Dodgers sign infielder Miguel Rojas to contract extension
The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Rojas in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase (Twitter link and link to the Spanish-langugage full story). Rojas was already set to earn $5M in 2023,...
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
'Low-Risk, High-Reward': Texans Signing Owens?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens has yet to garner league-wide attention, but still might be prioritized in free agency.
Rangers Farm System Ranked High
The Texas Rangers have six different players that have been recognized as Top 100 prospects already this year.
