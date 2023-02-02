ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
chatsports.com

Mets add fifteen players to major league spring training

The Mets announced that they have invited fifteen additional players to major league spring training: infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey, right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig, outfielder Tim Locastro, left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, catcher Nick Meyer, right-handed pitcher Eric Orze, catcher Kevin Parada, catcher Michael Pérez, outfielder Alex Ramírez, catcher Hayden Senger, outfielder DJ Stewart, left-handed pitcher Josh Walker, and right-handed pitcher William Woods.
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal

The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
OnlyHomers

World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts

With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
LOS ANGELES, CA

