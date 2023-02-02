Read full article on original website
Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused
Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence had to do with his trade request. Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night.
Report: Lakers Have Had Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
Los Angeles is still entertaining the idea of moving their sixth man at the deadline. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers and Jazz have had “exploratory conversations” centered around guard Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. As the Lakers continue to...
Bamba, Rivers, Suggs all suspended after Magic-Wolves dustup
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Orlando’s Mo Bamba for four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers for three games for their roles in an on-court altercation on Friday night. Jalen Suggs of the Magic will miss one game, the league said, for escalating the incident.
Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos named Sean Payton the 20th head coach in franchise history Friday, 40 days after firing rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement.
Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season. They’re still safely in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they can’t keep it...
