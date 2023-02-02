Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming
Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
The Refinery announces spring 2023 music lineup
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Refinery today announced that their 2023 concert season will kick off with a top-tier lineup of performers and festivals. Located on Charleston’s upper peninsula at 1640 Meeting Street, The Refinery’s outdoor music amphitheater anchors the mixed-use retail, office, and event space. Here’s...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
Front Beach Fest Returns to Isle of Palms in March
The Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 4th, from 12 pm to 4 pm. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will feature music from The...
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
Valentine’s Day 2023 Menus, Events, Discounts, and Specials
Looking for some sweet plans for Valentine’s Day? Look below for a list of events, special menus, and more being offered to celebrate this lovely holiday. This is definitely not a complete list, so if you know of any additions, please let me know (christian@holycitysinner.com)!. Baguette Magic. Pre-orders for...
Goose Creek vs. Cane Bay | High School Hoops | FULL GAME
Visiting Goose Creek High School defeated Cane Bay High School 60-55 in this week's High School Hoops game Friday. A full replay of the game can be viewed in the media player below or on the official ABC News 4 Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages. Click here if viewing on a mobile device.
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
Scanlonville monument to be unveiled at the Charleston Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A monument that was unearthed in the Scanlonville community last year will soon be on display in a downtown Charleston museum. Archaeologists and neighbors worked together to exhume a more than 500-pound survey marker for the historic African American community in Feb. 2022 with the goal of displaying it at the […]
A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide
Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Summerville brewery introduces new lager to celebrate town's 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — 175 years of Summerville has one of the town's breweries feeling inspired. On Saturday, Oak Road Brewery is releasing a light lager called 1847 Summerville Lager, something the brewery hopes becomes a "sudsy staple" for the community. “1847 Summerville Lager allows Oak Road Brewery to...
16-year-old runaway missing from North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a missing runaway. Amauria Anderson, 16, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black Crocs, according to NCPD. Amauria is 5'5" and was last known to have red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts...
CofC back in win column
Courtesy of CofC Athletics NEWARK, Del. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday at Delaware with an 84-67 win. Reyne Smith sank a shot from the behind the arc for the Cougars first points of the day almost two minutes into the contest. Ryan Larson followed suit […]
Oldest AME Church in the South is restoring their organ
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — What is a church without music?. Mother Emanuel AME’s 113- year-old organ is being restored. "The music is really strong in the African American church and so when we sing our hymns, our anthems, our spirituals, it sets us on another level," said Wayne Singleton, the minister of music.
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
