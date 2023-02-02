Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
abcnews4.com
Tools marks expert: Shell casings around Murdaugh's wife match with those at his property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) tool marks expert Paul Greer testified the cartridge casings found around Maggie Murdaugh's body match with cartridge casings from two places at Alex Murdaugh's Moselle property. On Feb. 3, Day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial for the deaths...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
abcnews4.com
Ravenel Bridge southbound closed to vehicle fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The southbound route of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has been closed the evening of Feb. 3 due to a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the closure on Twitter at 9:45 p.m.
