A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.

3 HOURS AGO