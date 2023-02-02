ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WMBF

Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wpde.com

Sixth-largest powerball jackpot still up for grabs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — With no winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Saturday’s just got interesting. Someone stands to win a hefty $700 million and lay claim to the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. That’s a $375 million cash payout for whoever can overcome odds of 1...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Centre Daily

Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize

A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
R.A. Heim

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Ravenel Bridge southbound closed to vehicle fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The southbound route of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has been closed the evening of Feb. 3 due to a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the closure on Twitter at 9:45 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

