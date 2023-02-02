Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Man Utd fans all say the same thing after Casemiro is sent off vs Crystal Palace for ‘choking Will Hughes’
CASEMIRO received his marching orders after putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Brazilian went a step too far in the second half after a tackle on Antony sparked a mass brawl. While confronting Hughes, with United holding a 2-0 advantage...
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Messi whipped a first-time finish past Maxime Dupe from 22 yards after Achraf Hakimi had dribbled into a congested area of the field.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
New footage of Casemiro red card scrap emerges and Man Utd fans are convinced it will help him get ban overturned
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are convinced that Casemiro's red card will be rescinded after new footage emerged of his ruck with Will Hughes. The Brazilian was given his marching orders by referee Andre Marriner after a VAR check showed him grabbing the Crystal Palace midfielder by his neck. The result of...
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
Mason Greenwood misses Man Utd training after charges dropped – as angry fans say he should never play for club again
MASON Greenwood missed Manchester United training today after charges against him were dropped. It comes after the club told him to stay away and not to train with them until it completes its own internal probe. Angry fans have also said the striker, 21, should never play again. Yesterday Greenwood...
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
BBC
Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'
Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Yardbarker
PSG call out January's biggest spenders Chelsea after failed deal for Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was called off since the club did not obtain the necessary agreement paperwork in a timely manner. For this reason, the French side felt compelled to confront the obvious and accuse Chelsea of being unwilling to close the deal. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Talks In Progress, Claims PSG Director Luis Campos
Contract talks between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have begun and are ongoing, according to the club's sporting director. Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021. The contract signed by Messi upon his arrival in Paris currently ties him to PSG until June 2023. If Messi does not sign...
Brest vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Brest take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
FOX Sports
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti fires back at criticism over Vinicius Junior’s professionalism
Vinicius Junior has been a polarising figure for much of his time in Spain. The Brazilian has been a fantastic player for Real Madrid since moving from Flamengo in 2018, but opposition fans and players have been less than impressed with some of his antics. Vinicius will be part of...
Flamengo fly to Club World Cup dreaming of beating Real Madrid and ending run of European dominance
This might amaze and even perplex supporters of European sides, but for a South American team there is nothing bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Will Make Approach To Sign Real Madrid This Summer
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to make a number of additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. United signed Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland in the summer window. However, a new report in Europe has claimed that United attempted to sign a start from...
