Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United

A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'

Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
PSG call out January's biggest spenders Chelsea after failed deal for Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was called off since the club did not obtain the necessary agreement paperwork in a timely manner. For this reason, the French side felt compelled to confront the obvious and accuse Chelsea of being unwilling to close the deal. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's...
Lionel Messi Contract Talks In Progress, Claims PSG Director Luis Campos

Contract talks between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have begun and are ongoing, according to the club's sporting director. Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021. The contract signed by Messi upon his arrival in Paris currently ties him to PSG until June 2023. If Messi does not sign...
Brest vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Brest take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
Report: Manchester United Will Make Approach To Sign Real Madrid This Summer

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to make a number of additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. United signed Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland in the summer window. However, a new report in Europe has claimed that United attempted to sign a start from...

