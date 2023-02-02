Essential Guide to the Knights of Sant’ Yago 2023 Knight Parade

The Gasparilla Tampa Bay fun continues! The iconic Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, presented by MOR-TV and co-sponsored by the City of Tampa, will return to historic Ybor City on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7 p.m . Considered by many to be the ultimate nighttime Gasparilla event for adults, the Knight Parade is often called the Night Parade due to its evening timeframe.

So if you’re ready for more pirating fun, keep reading for everything you need to know to have an awesome time at the Gasparilla Sant’ Yago Knight Parade 2023!

Essential Guide to The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago 2023 Knight Parade

2023 Knight Parade Info

2023 Knight Parade Road Closures

Alcohol Policy

Ybor City Restaurants near the Knight Parade

Official 2023 Illuminated Knight Parade Bleacher Seats

Knight Parade personalities in attendance

2023 Knight Parade Info

The largest illuminated night parade in the South returns to Ybor City on Saturday, February 11th, 2023!

7 p.m. The public is invited to attend The Knight Parade Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7-9 p.m. along Seventh Avenue. We suggest arriving by 4:00pm to make the most of your evening. Seventh Avenue will close at 2 p.m. and cross streets close at 6:30pm.

More parade route and road closure info is below – keep reading!

Serving as the 2023 parade Grand Marshal will be Florida Sports Hall of Fame baseball player and Tampa native Luis “Gonzo” Gonzalez. In addition, MOR-TV personality Steve Wilkos will be joining as a special guest for the parade. Founded in 1972, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago is currently celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The parade route moves east down Seventh Avenue from Nuccio Parkway to 22nd Street in Ybor City, Tampa.

2023 Knight Parade Road Closures

2 p.m. Road closures: Seventh Avenue will close at 2 p.m.

Cross streets will close at 6:30 p.m.

Paradegoers are encouraged to arrive early for pre-parade events and grab a bite to eat at one of the many Ybor City restaurants . 4:00pm is a good arrival time giving you time to find parking, enjoy a nice dinner, and get in the Gasparilla spirit – Ybor City style!

Knight Parade Alcohol Policy

Important note : No coolers or personal alcohol are allowed.

The Knights of Sant’ Yago 2023 Knight Parade is a party for sure. But it is most importantly a chance to support the Ybor City local businesses. Most Ybor City bars and restaurants accept credit cards.

You may find a few beverage tents set up near the parade route – bring cash just in case.

Be safe, and responsible, and remember to hydrate!

Official 2023 Illuminated Knight Parade Bleacher Seats

If you want to impress your date, and make life a lot easier on yourself, purchase official bleacher seats.

Purchasing guaranteed seats does cost a pretty piece of pirate gold at $30 per person, but it can be very worth it.

Bleacher Seat SECTION INFO:

Sections A & B are in front of Gaspar’s Grotto

Section C in front of Sunday’s Delicatessen

Section D in front of Columbia Centennial Museum

Just view the map below, choose your section, and purchase tickets through Eventbrite .

Who’s going to be at the 2023 Ybor City Knight Parade?

The Knight Parade personalities include:

2023 Baron, Gene Cabrera

2023 Chairman, Joe Parrino

2023 (50th) El Rey (King), Ray Favata

2023 La Reina (Queen), Demmi Parrino

2023 Grand Marshal, Luis Gonzalez

2023 MOR-TV Special Guest, Steve Wilkos

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has organized and hosted the Knight Parade since 1974 to raise funds for higher education. Through the Knight Parade and other fundraising events, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation has provided more than $4 million in scholarships for local students to attend Tampa Bay colleges and universities since 1994.

MOR-TV personality Steve Wilkos, host of “The Steve Wilkos Show,” one of daytime television’s most popular shows.

The History of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade

KREWE HISTORY: Chartered in 1972, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of Tampa’s rich Latin heritage and culture. Comprised of 250 of the Tampa Bay area’s professional men, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago is represented each year by our El Rey (King) and his La Reina (Queen), and their Royal Court of Ladies-In-Waiting, Courtesanos, Pages, Attendants and Royal Sword Bearer.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and the Knight Parade on Feb. 11, 2023, will be a special commemoration. The 50th King is Ray Favata, accompanied by the Queen, Demmi Parrino.

Watch it from home: For those unable to attend, MOR-TV will be live-streaming the parade online at MOR-TV.com .

The post Essential Guide to the Knights of Sant’ Yago 2023 Knight Parade appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .