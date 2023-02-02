Read full article on original website
Dave Bautista says he and Jason Momoa's 'Lethal Weapon'-type buddy cop comedy will likely shoot next year: 'I think it's going to be a hit'
'We have a great script," Bautista told Insider about the project that sparked a huge bidding war. "MGM is still dedicated to doing this film."
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Gizmodo
Austin Butler Won't Do His Persistent 'Elvis Voice' in Dune 2
Austin Butler—previously best known for MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles—turned in a performance in Elvis that brought him A-list fame and an Oscar nomination. His next project, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, is similarly high-profile, and it sounds like it’ll showcase yet another aspect of his acting talents.
Gizmodo
Scott Lang's Autobiography From Ant-Man 3 Is Actually Being Released
My favorite kinds of movie memorabilia are screen-accurate props or prop replicas. Something I can hold in my hand and be like “This is exactly like something in the movie.” For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios, and Disney Books are teaming up to create something like that, but in an even more unique and fun way.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
Vin Diesel is taking total control to ensure Fast & Furious ‘Fast X’ isn’t ‘too European’ & staying true to its roots
VIN Diesel has taken total control of the new Fast & Furious movie to make sure it isn’t “too European” and the franchise stays true to its muscle car roots, an insider has told The U.S. Sun. Action hero Vin, 55, and the rest of the team...
Michael B. Jordan Confirms Creed IV Is Happening, And There's More Good News
Not only is Creed IV on the way, but Michael B. Jordan shared some other good news concerning the franchise.
Gizmodo
Brubaker and Phillips' Criminal May Be Prime Video's Next Adaptation
Right now, Prime Video is on a pretty good streak with adapting various properties to TV. Between Critical Role, Jack Reacher, and Invincible, plus its various original series, the streamer is good about finding something for a particular niche. Per Deadline, Prime Video is currently finalizing plans to adapt Image...
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Romola Garai Star in Gothic Horror ‘Virtue,’ HanWay Launching Sales at Berlin EFM
HanWay Films is launching worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) at Berlin on gothic horror film “Virtue.” The film stars Emmy-winning actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and BAFTA nominated Romola Garai (“Becoming Elizabeth”). It is directed by Joanna Coates, who won best British feature at the Edinburgh Film Festival for “Hide & Seek.” Written by Sam Hoare (“Having You”), the film, set in 1350 England follows heroic knight Sir Peter (Coster-Waldau) who returns from war accompanied by his teenage son and companions at arms to find a plague-ravaged homeland ruled by social unrest, superstition and fear. After preventing a witch...
The most shocking moments from Netflix's Pamela Anderson documentary, explained by the director
From Sylvester Stallone's offer to Rick Salomon's crack pipe, Insider got director Ryan White's take on surprising moments in "Pamela, a Love Story."
Gizmodo
Disneyland Paris' Avengers: Power the Night Show Turns MCU Heroes Into Flashy Drones
As the larger Disney corporation celebrates turning 100 years old this October, Disneyland Paris is reaching its own 30th birthday in April. To commemorate the milestone, France’s theme park currently has an Avengers-themed show for the parkgoers that stay through to the evening. Avengers: Power the Night is exactly...
Paul Rudd says joining Marvel in its earlier days was like agreeing to do 'Dancing With the Stars': 'They weren't even part of Disney'
Paul Rudd compared joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier on to doing "Dancing With the Stars" in terms of prestige.
Gizmodo
Avatar's Next Comic Gives Azula the Spotlight She Deserves
Anyone who watched and enjoyed the original Avatar: The Last Airbender has a particular villain that’s their favorite, and for many, that baddie is Zuko’s sister Azula. The princess of the Fire Nation was remains pretty intimidating even today, and is part of one of the show’s best moments.
‘Steamy’ Daphne-Velma Kiss and Gay Fred Joke Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirms Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘The World Wants to See It’
Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on “Watch What Happens Live” that 2002’s live-action “Scooby Doo” movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character, Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma. The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risqué moments. “There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel...
thedigitalfix.com
Justice League 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more
What is the Justice League 2 release date? The Justice League has had an interesting journey to the big screen. The 2017 DCEU movie was a critical failure, with reviewers hating the condensed plot and the paint-by-numbers CGI villain. The DC movie wasn’t a success at the box office – scraping in $656 million worldwide – when it reportedly needed to earn $750 million just to break even. Ouch. So why did this happen?
CNET
'Gladiator 2' Is Really Happening, as Ridley Scott Sequel Gets a Release Date
Gladiator is a stone-cold classic movie. And it seems the long-rumored Ridley Scott sequel is official, as a release date has been set for next year with Oscar nominee Paul Mescal in the running to star. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024. Mescal,...
Kit Harington Discusses Possibility of a Game of Thrones Spinoff About Jon Snow
The actor remained tight-lipped about what's next for his Game of Thrones character during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington isn't giving anything away when it comes to the future of his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. During Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor, 36, about the validity of rumors surrounding an upcoming spin-off series about Snow. Smiling and scratching his ear, Harington kept his response simple, telling Fallon, 48: "I don't know. Do you want...
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
James Gunn Confirms Another The Suicide Squad Character Is Returning For His DC Slate, But It's Not Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn
Some established DC characters will be part of James Gunn's future DC slate. And one is from The Suicide Squad, but it's not Margot Robbie.
Ashton Kutcher Talks Returning to ‘That ‘90s Show’ for Season 2, Weighs in on How Long the Show Series Last
He’s back, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher reprised his role as Michael Kelso on the That ’70s Show spinoff — but is he coming back for a season 2? "I don't know. Nobody's even asked me," Kutcher, 44, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, February 3. “I have no idea. I'm not in the […]
