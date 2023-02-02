ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People urged to destroy these children’s pajamas over burn hazard

By Jacob Burbrink
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Children’s pajamas sold at various boutiques nationwide are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves two styles of Paper Cape children’s pajamas sold nationwide from November 2018 through November 2022.

One style of the pajama is a two-piece with long sleeves. It was sold in 17 prints and colors. The other style is a footless pajama sleeper sold in 16 prints and colors. Both styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 12 years.

The CPSC said “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label. The side-seam label states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front and has care and washing instructions on the back.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yregn_0ka8tTOW00
    Recalled Children’s Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers (navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, blue vines print, watercolor floral, light pink, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, nautical print, bunny print, pink dot, and playground print) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu5HI_0ka8tTOW00
    Recalled Children’s Classic Pajama Sets (navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot, and playground print) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4dAk_0ka8tTOW00
    Example Neck Label (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mf67F_0ka8tTOW00
    Example Side Seam Label (front) (Photo//CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The company said they specifically don’t fit snug enough to the body.

The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

What is the purpose of the children’s sleepwear flammability standards?

Anyone with the recalled pajamas is being urged to take them away from children and cut them in half. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to Paper Cape for a full refund or store credit.

Company representatives say they are working on a compliant version of the pajama sets and anticipate releasing them by the end of the month. Anyone with questions can contact Paper Cape at collect at 415-545-8087 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@papercape.com

