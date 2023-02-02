ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran acknowledges it has detained 'tens of thousands' in recent protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for "tens of thousands" of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,...
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court

TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon

On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China

Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center for Naval Analyses. Welcome to the program, sir. DAVE FINKELSTEIN: Well, good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: Were you surprised by the Pentagon statement that a Chinese balloon seemed to be floating...
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals

The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

