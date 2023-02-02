Read full article on original website
Related
Iran acknowledges it has detained 'tens of thousands' in recent protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for "tens of thousands" of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,...
Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana
The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court
TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
U.S. cancels Blinken's visit to China after the appearance of a spy balloon
That Chinese spy balloon is now moving east. The U.S. says it's a spy craft. China insists a - it's a civilian research vessel that simply veered off course. Secretary of State Blinken abruptly called off a trip to Beijing and said he'd only go when the time is right.
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
China says the balloon is theirs but not used for spying. Here's what we know
The prospect of a Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental U.S. was probably not on the radar of many Americans until Thursday, when the Pentagon said it was monitoring one such device. The Pentagon said Thursday that it has "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from...
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China
Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center for Naval Analyses. Welcome to the program, sir. DAVE FINKELSTEIN: Well, good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: Were you surprised by the Pentagon statement that a Chinese balloon seemed to be floating...
20 years ago, the U.S. warned of Iraq's alleged 'weapons of mass destruction'
This is part of a special series where NPR looks back at our coverage of major news stories in the past. Listen to the full audio story to hear excerpts from Colin Powell's U.N. speech and more of NPR's archival audio. There wasn't just one moment that led to the...
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department...
Let It Be Morning shines light on Palestinians' unease with the status quo in Israel
The film Let It Be Morning centers on the story of Sami, a Palestinian citizen of Israel who thinks he's made it, working at a tech company in Jerusalem, living a double life with his Jewish Israeli mistress. But when he heads to his family's village for a wedding he...
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals
The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
Who's most likely to save us from the next pandemic? The answer may surprise you
"So we're just gonna go in a freezer," says Tulio de Oliveira. We're at the institute that he directs, the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University near Cape Town, South Africa. And he's taking me to a cold storage room chilled to 20 degrees below freezing. He...
Encore: Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
Republican governors started transporting migrants from the U.S. southern border, but Democrats are now adopting the move. They say it's a humanitarian service, not a political statement. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY,...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0