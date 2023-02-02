After a highly disappointing 2022, this year has started on a solid note. All three major indexes – the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite – ended the first month of 2023 in green. But to think the macroeconomic concerns have faded is wrong. While the recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.

