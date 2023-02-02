ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Reuters

Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.
kalkinemedia.com

Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
NASDAQ

4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Solid Returns in 2023

After a highly disappointing 2022, this year has started on a solid note. All three major indexes – the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite – ended the first month of 2023 in green. But to think the macroeconomic concerns have faded is wrong. While the recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
CNBC

The U.S. Fed's smaller rate hike brings dollar strength closer to its end

The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
investing.com

Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
NASDAQ

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 3 To Watch In 2023

Growth stocks refer to a category of stocks that offer the potential for substantial growth in earnings and revenue. These stocks typically link to young companies that have shown steady growth in earnings, revenue, and market share. Industries such as technology, biotechnology, solar, and e-commerce, which are known for high growth, often house these types of companies and their stocks.
Motley Fool

Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?

Investors reacted favorably to comments from the Federal Reserve and believe that an end to interest rate hikes is in sight. Some market participants are ignoring other things the Fed said. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...

