WCNC
Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
WCNC
Shots fired investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along Northlake Mall Drive. No gunshot victims have been confirmed at this time. Two patients are currently being treated for...
Meal kit business opening in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife team is opening a new healthy meal kit business in south Charlotte.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
WBTV
Woman struggles with Frontier Airlines customer service after flight inadvertently canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever had trouble with customer service? Not been able to get a human on the phone? You’re not alone. Brittany Brown said she ran into trouble with customer service with Frontier Airlines after her flight was accidentally canceled. To make matters worse, she wasn’t the...
High above Charlotte, a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts past
Saturday dawned piercingly cold and clear in Charlotte, with only a few wisps of cloud, contrails from high-flying jets and a suspected Chinese spy balloon marring the bright blue sky. The balloon drifted east across the North Carolina mountains early Saturday. It was spotted sailing over Charlotte by mid-morning, igniting...
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
WCNC
FBI Charlotte offering rewards for separate electrical substation shootings in North Carolina
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering two separate $25,000 rewards for information following shootings at electrical substations in Randolph County and Moore County, North Carolina. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road in Randolph County back in January....
Charlotte author is working to make a difference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
What are the leash laws in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
Failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill to be torn down
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The half-built structure for the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill will be torn down to make way for future office and commercial space, according to Colliers International. After the bankruptcy settlement was finalized in December between David Tepper’s real estate company (GTRE), Rock...
CATS employees avoid strike, reach labor agreement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming for Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators but they’ve finally reached a labor agreement that makes them a priority. CATS tentatively agrees to avert a strike, bus operator says The SMART union was prepared to strike if they couldn’t reach a deal meaning […]
Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
WCNC
