WCNC

Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Shots fired investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along Northlake Mall Drive. No gunshot victims have been confirmed at this time. Two patients are currently being treated for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

High above Charlotte, a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts past

Saturday dawned piercingly cold and clear in Charlotte, with only a few wisps of cloud, contrails from high-flying jets and a suspected Chinese spy balloon marring the bright blue sky. The balloon drifted east across the North Carolina mountains early Saturday. It was spotted sailing over Charlotte by mid-morning, igniting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte author is working to make a difference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What are the leash laws in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill to be torn down

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The half-built structure for the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill will be torn down to make way for future office and commercial space, according to Colliers International. After the bankruptcy settlement was finalized in December between David Tepper’s real estate company (GTRE), Rock...
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

CATS employees avoid strike, reach labor agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming for Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators but they’ve finally reached a labor agreement that makes them a priority. CATS tentatively agrees to avert a strike, bus operator says The SMART union was prepared to strike if they couldn’t reach a deal meaning […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

