ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Temple shooting under investigation

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 p.m. Satuday night. Officers received a call about gunfire in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street. When they arrived, they found a home and a building struck by bullets. Thankfully, no one was injured.
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 was found by the Waco Police Department K-9 Andor following a call of assistance from a Central Texas police department Saturday night. K-9 Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist The Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police respond to fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead. Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars. When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Woman identified in deadly Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the woman who died in Saturday night's crash as 59-year-old Margaret Flood. According to police, at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street. Upon arrival, officers found Flood dead at the scene,...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver arrested after car collides with church

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Crash kills one person, injures another in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday. It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Third Street. Officers say two vehicles crashed, killing one driver and sending the second to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Police: Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the Pflugerville Police Department. Police say the Department Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection to a "shots fired" incident at a Pflugerville shopping center Thursday night. It happened at around 7...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Temple Loop crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy