Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 p.m. Satuday night. Officers received a call about gunfire in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street. When they arrived, they found a home and a building struck by bullets. Thankfully, no one was injured.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
One woman dead following Saturday car crash in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — A car crash Saturday has left one woman dead, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a call from the 3100 block of N Third Street for a crash involving two cars, according to police. When officers arrived, police say, they found...
KWTX
Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 was found by the Waco Police Department K-9 Andor following a call of assistance from a Central Texas police department Saturday night. K-9 Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist The Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
KWTX
Temple police respond to fatal crash
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead. Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars. When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at...
KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting after finding truck damaged by gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Filly Lane. Near the 800 block of Filly Lane, officers say they found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire.
Woman identified in deadly Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the woman who died in Saturday night's crash as 59-year-old Margaret Flood. According to police, at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street. Upon arrival, officers found Flood dead at the scene,...
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
fox44news.com
Crash kills one person, injures another in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday. It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Third Street. Officers say two vehicles crashed, killing one driver and sending the second to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with...
CBS Austin
Police: Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the Pflugerville Police Department. Police say the Department Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection to a "shots fired" incident at a Pflugerville shopping center Thursday night. It happened at around 7...
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
KWTX
Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
fox44news.com
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
Day 8 of Carmen DeCruz trial: "Gun retention mode" is argued amongst attorneys
BELTON, Texas — Tensions flared on day eight in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. If convicted, DeCruz faces 20 years in prison. In trial, the defense brought forensic analyst Robert McFarlane to...
KWTX
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
Carmen DeCruz trial: Defense attorney says Dean caused the gun to fire
BELTON, Texas — The trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz continues Thurs. Feb 2 after a two-day delay caused by weather conditions. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. If convicted, DeCruz faces 20 years in prison. During the trial, the...
KWTX
Paramedics unable to resuscitate man found lying next to vehicle in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man who died after he was found lying next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0