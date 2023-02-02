ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.

By Abby Patkin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AkMg_0ka8sPc900
The Massachusetts POST Commission has added four more police officers to its list of suspended officers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday.

The recent additions bring the total number of suspended officers on the commission’s list up to 19. Last month, the commission shared the names of 15 officers whose certifications it had suspended.

According to the POST Commission, all the officers included on the list were suspended under a state law that calls on the commission to suspend officers who are arrested, charged, or indicted for a felony.

The suspensions are in effect until the POST Commission makes a final decision or revocation, and officers who are convicted of a felony will see their certification revoked, the commission said in a news release.

The new additions include Boston police officers Michael Murphy and Kendra Conway, who were tied to an overtime pay scandal within the department.

Iancy Gonzalez of the Salem Police Department was charged with felony larceny and accused of taking part in a money order fraud scheme, according to The Salem News, which reported in October 2022 that Gonzalez had since resigned.

According to The Boston Globe, Lawrence police officer Carlos Vieira was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison last November after he was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old boy in 2018.

Established under a landmark police reform law in 2020, the POST Commission was tasked with creating a mandatory certification process for police officers in Massachusetts. Its responsibilities also include creating processes for decertification, suspension of certification, and determining punishments for certain misconduct.

Enrique Zuniga, the POST Commission’s executive director, said in the news release that the commission “has been working diligently to meet statutory obligations and deadlines while building our new agency.”

Zuniga added: “We have now established a regular cadence of releasing updated law enforcement officer status information, and the public can now expect updates at the beginning of every month.”

Comments / 10

George Haldoupis
3d ago

is there a Representative/Senator Standards & Training Counsel? You know, the state reps who get elected with $0 and retire millionaires. No abuse their , grab the cop who put in for more OT than he worked . How much is Billy Bulger's pen$ion? well over $200,000 .

Reply(4)
5
JP1776
3d ago

Couple things to keep in mind here. You are firing people who have not been convicted of a crime. When the first one is found not guilty, it's going to cost the state millions of dollars. And I want to know if they are going after Mennino's kid for double dipping.

Reply
4
Mike Hyde
3d ago

too bad we couldn't grab some of these cops randomly and waterboard them into answering questions if they committed crimes or violated the Constitutional protections afforded to the US citizen. I can't put in the words how much I hate the corruption / extortion committed against the citizen by Our Idiot government officials. you think the war on drugs, traffic stops are designed to protect the American citizen? it's extortion at the expense of the American citizens constitutional provisions. if it was up to me, the punishment for violating constitutional rights would be taking the Violator, slapping him on the medical table, and experimenting on them as Germany did with their traitors in the mid thirties to early forties.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man arrested in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Worcester police charge man with unlawful machine gun possession

The 21-year-old man faces a slew of gun-related charges for allegedly possessing a pistol with a Glock switch attachment. Worcester police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly carrying a machine gun pistol following a report of shots fired, according to authorities. Investigators said they arrested Chance Brown, 21, around...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
Boston

Woburn teacher strike continues into weekend without agreement

Judge orders the state's largest teachers union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the stoppage. A Woburn teachers union and the town’s school committee failed to agree on a new teachers’ contract Friday, meaning a teacher strike is likely to continue into the weekend despite a judge’s order that the educators return to work immediately.
WOBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester will appeal $8 million judgment in police evidence fabrication case

WORCESTER — The city Wednesday filed notice that it will appeal the $8 million award a federal jury gave a former city man after finding he was sent to prison for 16 years on evidence fabricated by police.  In a filing in federal court, the city said it will appeal the judgment, which was affirmed last month by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, along with multiple rulings Hillman made prior to and regarding the...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva

EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy