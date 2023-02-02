Read full article on original website
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA
A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says
Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
SZA Squashes ‘Unfortunate’ Taylor Swift Chart Feud Rumors: ‘I’m Grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Kylie Jenner Slammed for Daughter Stormi’s Astroworld-Themed Birthday Party in Wake of Festival Tragedy
Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is being criticized after theming her daughter Stormi's 5th birthday party around Astroworld. Giant inflatable heads similar to the imagery used for Stormi's dad Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld album — as well as his infamous festival of the same name, which resulted in tragedy in 2021 — were used as props for the event, as can be seen in photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Story.
Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report
Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J
N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Wiz Khalifa Drops Fourth Album Khalifa – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 5, 2016: After the success of his diamond-selling single, "See You Again" in 2015, Wiz Khalifa could have easily rested on his rap laurels. Instead, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native released, on this day, his fourth project, Khalifa, on Atlantic Records.
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Is Harry Styles Getting a Las Vegas Residency?
Is Harry Styles heading to Las Vegas for his own residency?. The British pop star has been selling out shows on his Love On Tour concert run, but it seems he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He might even be following in the footsteps of Adele by heading to Sin City.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says
Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.
In Defense of Metallica’s Much-Maligned Masterpiece, ‘Load’
I saw a ranking of Metalica's albums recently that blew my mind in three ways. And what's the point of the internet if not to respond to someone's opinion with a rant?. First, the number one album on this list was Master of Puppets. Really? Look, I know you want your cool cousin to like you, but you don't have to repeat everything he says.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
