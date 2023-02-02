ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

20 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Take Yourself on a Solo Date

Whether you're single and loving it, thriving in a committed relationship or anything in between, you can still "date yourself." Just like it's important to cultivate a relationship with a romantic partner, it's also important to cultivate a relationship with yourself to figure out what you want, get to know yourself better or even just to have fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

What is the new Women’s Art Club of Hamilton?

Group meets monthly for talks and demonstrations. The Women’s Art Club of Hamilton is bringing local women together through creation and friendship. The Journal-News asked founder Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, an artist and educator, to tell us the mission of this newly formed group. “I started the Women’s Art Club of...
HAMILTON, OH
kiss951.com

Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More

Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Geodesic Dome Home for Sale in Florence Comes With Golf-Course Views

If you’re looking for an abode with character and easy access to the links, 6201 Doubletree Lane in Florence checks all the boxes. This three-bedroom, three-bath geodesic dome home offers 4,900 square feet on a golf course lot at the Boone Links Golf & Event Center for 18th-green-living. The interior has an open-concept plan with soaring ceilings and a gorgeous stone fireplace backed by floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of natural light. The open kitchen also has a large sunroom/breakfast room.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tabasco has created its first bottled dressing

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The hot sauce brand Tabasco has unveiled its first bottled dressing. The avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing is described as a blend of Tabasco's green jalapeño sauce, avocado, and herbs. The Tabasco avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing is on sale online now at $10...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
FLORENCE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Old car garage transformed into coffee shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy