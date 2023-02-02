‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Kiara’s In Danger & John B Reunites With His Father

“From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues. Some people with everything, and some with nothing. That’s the way it’s always been. Until now,” John B says in the opening moments of the Outer Banks season 3 trailer, which was released on February 2 ahead of the season’s February 23 release date.

The Pogues do get off Poguelandia after a brief stay and reunite with their families. There’s still treasure out there, and the Pogues remain on the hunt for it. However, this brings them face-to-face with dangerous new enemies. Kiara appears to be kidnapped. She’s told that the Pogues “hold the key to the ultimate conquest, El Dorado.”

Madison Bailey and Drew Starkey as Kiara and Rafe. (Netflix)

John B has an emotional reunion with his father, Big John. There’s an even bigger treasure than the Pogues ever imagined, but they’re not the only ones gunning for it. There’s Rafe, Ward, and more adversaries. Speaking of Ward, Sarah comes face-to-face with her father after the events of the season 2 finale.

There’s plenty of action and romance in Outer Banks season 3. We totally caught that JJ and Kiara moment in the trailer. Could Topper get a second chance with Sarah? There’s one glimpse in season 3 that has us wondering if Sarah and John B’s relationship is in trouble.

Fans have been waiting over a year for Outer Banks season 3. Netflix renewed the hit series back in December 2021, and the cast got to work filming the third season in 2022. The first season premiered in April 2022 and became one of the biggest quarantine hits.

The epic second season ended with the Pogues escaping to a deserted island they dubbed Poguelandia. After brutal fights with Ward and Rafe over the coveted Cross of Santo Domingo, the Pogues found refuge for a brief moment. In the midst of all this chaos, there’s another major bombshell that has yet to reach John B: his dad is still alive.

Chase Stokes is back as the one and only John B, along with the rest of the main cast that includes Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. Carlacia Grant, who joined the cast in season 2 as Cleo, has been upped to series regular.

John B and Big John in season 3. (Netflix)

The first teaser trailer for season 3 was released in September 2022. “My pops always said, ‘Nothing good comes easy. Nothing worthy is given. Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?’” John B said in the teaser.

In between filming seasons of the Netflix series, the Outer Banks cast has remained busy. Madelyn stars in the highly-anticipated Knives Out follow-up, Glass Onion, which will be released December 23 on the streaming service. Drew starred in the Hellraiser reboot, and Jonathan was part of the incredible ensemble cast of the Netflix film Do Revenge. Now the Outer Banks crew is back together, and we couldn’t be happier. Pogues forever!