The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO