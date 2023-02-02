Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
3 Georgia football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Georgia football fans can anticipate these true freshmen making immediate impacts this fall. Despite winning back-to-back national championships, it is the start of a new offseason program for Kirby Smart’s juggernaut Georgia football program. The Dawgs have as good of a chance as anyone of pulling off an unprecedented...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols signee was offered significant amount of cash to sign with program that wasn’t recruiting him
A 2023 Tennessee Vols signee told 247Sports recently that he was offered a significant amount of cash to sign with a program that wasn’t even recruiting him. 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a Vols signee who just missed out on a five-star ranking, shared a surprising NIL story with 247Sports’ Chris Hummer this week.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No. 1 Jake Weinberg visits Florida State for first time since committing to the Seminoles
Weinberg's first trip to Tallahassee since his pledge was a special one.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett
Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
OnlyInYourState
The Burgers From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Restaurant In Georgia Are Worth The Trip
The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!
Recruiting Graphic Shows Huge Disparity Among Power Five
When it comes landing to five-star recruits, the Big Ten Conference came up woefully short in 2023.
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees
Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
‘No way to map out a plan’: Where could Ole Miss turn next in the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Ole Miss football is three-fourths of the way through the full 2023 recruiting cycle. Where could the Rebels turn next?
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC
Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2024
After winning back-to-back national titles, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are beginning to separate themselves from the others in college football; and that's continued into 2024's recruiting cycle. Via 247Sports, the top 25 rankings are in for CFB's recruiting classes and to no surprise, ...
Soon-to-commit 4-star athlete from Louisiana has new favorite
Prime time has come knocking for Ju'Juan Johnson, and for the first time (that I can remember) in his recruiting process, Colorado is projected as a 97% favorite to land the four-star athlete. Johnson will be committing on Saturday at noon CT, and it appears that it will take a...
