ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Georgia football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023

Georgia football fans can anticipate these true freshmen making immediate impacts this fall. Despite winning back-to-back national championships, it is the start of a new offseason program for Kirby Smart’s juggernaut Georgia football program. The Dawgs have as good of a chance as anyone of pulling off an unprecedented...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett

Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

The Burgers From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Restaurant In Georgia Are Worth The Trip

The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2024

After winning back-to-back national titles, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are beginning to separate themselves from the others in college football; and that's continued into 2024's recruiting cycle. Via 247Sports, the top 25 rankings are in for CFB's recruiting classes and to no surprise, ...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy