Nottingham MD
Police searching for girl reported missing from Middle River area
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a girl who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Mariam Moussa, 12, is 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Middle River...
WTOP
Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash
Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville boy
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
Nottingham MD
Overnight fire in Essex leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced
ESSEX, MD—Crews responded to a building fire in Essex overnight. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, units were dispatched to 331 S. Marlyn Ave (21221) for a building fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the side of the building. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Philadelphia Road shut down due to crash in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. along Philadelphia Road near Joppa Road (21162), near the entrance to Joyous Living assisted living. Route 7 is completely blocked at this time. There has been...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex teen
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County area searching for a missing teen. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 in the Essex area wearing a black furry jacket and black New Balance shoes.
WBAL Radio
Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk
Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
Fire crews battle a two-alarm duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a three-story duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
erienewsnow.com
Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School
LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) -- Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
