Creston takes 5th, Lo-Ma 6th at State Dual Tournament
(Coralville) -- The Creston and Logan-Magnolia wrestling teams capped successful dual seasons at the 2023 State Dual Tournament Saturday. For Creston, the Panthers' fifth-place trophy marks their best placement at state duals since their run of three consecutive fourth-place finishes in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Panthers showed grit on...
Allen claims title at first Girls State Wrestling Tournament
(Coralville) -- Riverside sophomore sensation Molly Allen etched her name among the 14 wrestlers that can forever say they won a state title at the first IGHSAU-sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Allen -- who already has IWCOA Girls State and Fargo National titles to her name -- joined the rare...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, February 4th
(KMAland) -- Trevor Maeder continues KMA Sports' coverage in Coralville at the state duals tournament to highlight Saturday's slate. Check out the full schedule below. West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B) Bluegrass Conference. Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell (G/B) Non-Conference. Treynor at St. Albert (G/B) Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Central Decatur at South...
Iowa high school state wrestling dual tournament set
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney The first piece of the Iowa high school state wrestling championships takes place this Saturday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena, as the state dual tournament goes down. Champions will be crowned in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as teams battle it out in a ...
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
Iowa's Anthony, Omaha's Riedel named to NCBWA Preseason All-American Team
(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Keaton Anthony and Omaha’s Caleb Riedel were both named to the NCBWA Preseason All-American team on Thursday. Anthony is picked as the DH on the second team while Riedel is a starting pitcher on the third team. Find the complete list of honorees linked here.
University Of Iowa CRUSHES The “Orange Krush” Lies
Ok, so most of you know about a whiny University of Illinois Fan Group complaining about how the University of Iowa is keeping them from attending a match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes tomorrow (2/4). What you might not know, is that the "Orange Krush" are liars, and in the same capacity dishonorable to boot.
An Updated Look at the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Resume
A little over a week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were fresh off a pair of losses as the roller coaster ride of 2022-2023 took a dip downward. That, of course, came just after the home matchup against Northwestern derailed what looked like a five-game winning streak that itself changed the course of the season after the calendar turned to 2023.
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Brown: Surprised By Ferentz's Decision
Iowa Coach Bringing Back Son as Offensive Coordinator Increases Pressure
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
New UnityPoint emergency department coming to Marion
The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got some help for its daily free lunch for those in need from the Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
