Statement From Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees On Governor Hochul’s FY 2024 Executive Budget Proposal

Read full article on original website
Related
Plenty Of Work Ahead As The State Budget Process Begins
ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal, delivered earlier this week, sets another record high for state spending. But while spending big, the $227 billion proposal falls short on specific measures designed to reduce our cost of living. To put the plan in context, Gov. Hochul is calling for 50% more in spending than the proposed budget in Florida, yet New York has 2.5 million fewer people.
Hochul budget goes big on everything but tax relief (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion state budget, her first as the elected leader of the state, takes big swings at affordable housing, public safety and mental health. However, with an economic slowdown likely, the pandemic job recovery lagging and people leaving the state for lower-cost places, Hochul missed...
Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend NY Taxpayers' Money Next Year
Here's a portion of how Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to spend New York taxpayer's money.
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York
If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
SUNY makes new racial equity class mandatory for graduation at all schools
The 64-campus SUNY college system is turning into the Woke University of New York — telling incoming freshmen at all of its colleges that they will have to pass a new “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice”-themed class to earn a diploma. According to State University of New York documents, the new college racial equity courses must: Describe the historical and contemporary societal factors that shape the development of individual and group identity involving race, class and gender.Analyze the role that complex networks of social structures and systems play in the creation and perpetuation of the dynamics of power, privilege,...
National Fuel CEO calls state energy directives 'incredibly irresponsible' and encourages 'more reasoned approach'
The leader of National Fuel Gas minced no words during an earnings conference call Friday, attacking the New York State energy plan to shift to all-electric as ‘incredibly irresponsible’
DEC Seeks Public Input On Draft Forest Preserve Work Plan Policy
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how DEC evaluates and reviews work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until Feb. 27.
fox5ny.com
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
cityandstateny.com
NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act
In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
State will fund Cuomo’s private counsel in ‘Trooper 1′ lawsuit
Albany, N.Y. — The New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday notified a state Supreme Court justice that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will have private counsel paid by the state in his defense of a lawsuit filed by a State Police investigator who accused him of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching her.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
This Week With Claudia
WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a weekly newsletter from U. S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:. Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This week, to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation is anti-woke and pro-science. It ensures equal opportunity for women and girls to compete fairly and succeed in athletics, just as I did when I was growing up.
Oasas Announces The Availability Of Lifesaving Resources To Address The State’s Opioid Crisis
NEW YORK – The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) today announced new distribution plans for overdose reversal medication naloxone (known as Narcan) and fentanyl test strips. OASAS has just introduced a new easy-to-use ordering mechanisms for all OASAS and Office of Mental Health (OMH) service providers.
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0