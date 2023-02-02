ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dcnewsnow.com

Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals

LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades

About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

United Launch Alliance closing operations in Harlingen; 100 workers impacted

HARLINGEN, Texas – Rocket manufacturer and launch service provider United Launch Alliance will be closing its operations in Harlingen by the end of the year. For over a decade, ULA, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has been building components for its Atlas V rocket next to Valley International Airport. Prior to that, the facility manufactured parts for the Atlas I rocket under General Dynamics.
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs

Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
LA JOYA, TX
kurv.com

Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring

A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Abbott announces Texas Border Czar

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local breweries set to launch new black IPA beer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Rio Grande Valley breweries recently met at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), to discuss a brand new black IPA, called Black Hawk. 5X5 Brewing Co., which operates a public taproom inside the CEED building, Howling Rabbits Brewery, which is about to open in McAllen, and Pluton Brewing […]
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
SAN JUAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy