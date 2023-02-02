Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals
LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
KRGV
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades
About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
riograndeguardian.com
United Launch Alliance closing operations in Harlingen; 100 workers impacted
HARLINGEN, Texas – Rocket manufacturer and launch service provider United Launch Alliance will be closing its operations in Harlingen by the end of the year. For over a decade, ULA, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has been building components for its Atlas V rocket next to Valley International Airport. Prior to that, the facility manufactured parts for the Atlas I rocket under General Dynamics.
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs
Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
kurv.com
Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring
A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and […]
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: La Fontaine: School of Podiatric Medicine is going to make a big difference in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – With the amount of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has important work to do. So says Dr. Javier La Fontaine, inaugural dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Pediatric Medicine. La Fontaine was appointed to the post on July 1, 2022.
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
Gas prices down in McAllen, but the shivering reason is fleeting, AAA says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A winter storm sweeping an icy path across Texas has cooled more than homes: It’s also frozen rising costs at gas pumps. That’s according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, which was released Thursday. In Texas, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline stood at $3.12, which was down a […]
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
sbnewspaper.com
Abbott announces Texas Border Czar
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
Local breweries set to launch new black IPA beer
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Rio Grande Valley breweries recently met at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), to discuss a brand new black IPA, called Black Hawk. 5X5 Brewing Co., which operates a public taproom inside the CEED building, Howling Rabbits Brewery, which is about to open in McAllen, and Pluton Brewing […]
KRGV
Brownsville teen hospitalized after 'catching fire' due to TikTok challenge
A 13-year-old teen is in the hospital after he caught himself on fire Saturday, Brownsville police say. Firefighters say he poured rubbing alcohol on himself and was playing around an open flame. Officials say this was due to a TikTok challenge. The incident happened around 6 p.m., at the Villa...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
Comments / 1