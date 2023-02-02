Read full article on original website
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
Trout Stocking Schedules Available
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
Pa. Lottery winners claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties. Across the state, other big […]
5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania This Year
Historic and scenic Pennsylvania is a perfect location to visit while soaking in the wonders of the USA. This state is not only one of the most interesting but also the most beautiful. If you plan to take some time to see the sights in this Eastern state, check out the following locations. Please keep reading to discover what makes them memorable and a must-see destination.
After 100 years American Marten may return to Pennsylvania
SPROUL STATE FOREST, PA- In the winter of 1994 in the Fish Dam Wild Area of Noyes Township the beginning of a fisher reintroduction program had begun in Pennsylvania. A total of 190 of the largest member of the weasel family were released at 6 different sites in the commonwealth between the original 1994 release date until 1998. Now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to have success with the fisher’s smaller cousin, the American Marten.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Punxsutawney Phil gives his weather forecast in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.Thousands of people from around the world made the journey to see Punxsutawney Phil make his 2023 grand debut this Groundhog Day, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.Seeing his shadow means there will be six more weeks of winter. Had he crawled unbothered, it would have indicated early spring weather was around the corner.The town of Punxsutawney, in Jefferson County, got ready for a wave of tourists coming in for Thursday's celebration. Only about 6,000 people live in the town. But on Groundhog Day, there were about 20,000 people in Punxsutawney.Every February 2, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club trek to Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney Phil's official home just outside of town. Donning top hats and tuxedos, the group waits for Phil to leave his burrow.According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.The 2022 forecast called for six more weeks of winter, as did the year before.
February Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
February is a fun time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. The entire region is a winter wonderland cloaked in white. Here are just some of the highlights of events happening during February. February Events. February 2 – Groundhog Day Celebration in Punxsutawney. February 2-3 – Stars Over Clarion...
Punxsutawney Phil, Buckeye Chuck make their predictions
Thursday is Groundhog Day, the day when two furry little creatures in Pennsylvania and Ohio predict whether we'll have an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company
Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
