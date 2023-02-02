Read full article on original website
Cheryl E. Lyons
Cheryl E. Lyons, 72, of Crooksville, was reunited with the love of her life, BL, as she passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family by her bedside. She was born on March 25, 1950, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Bachlor) McPeck. Cheryl worked at PCC Airfoils for 12 years and went back to school, earning her nursing license and became an RN supervisor for the Muskingum County Home for multiple years. She loved spending time with her family, enjoying the beach, reading, and working crossword puzzles. Cheryl was Christian by faith and held membership with the First Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville. Left to carry on her memory are her children, Mark A. (Lynn) Dalrymple, Mike (Ashley) Dalrymple, Tina Kennedy, Lisa (Chris) Miller and Lynette Huffman; 29 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, special friends, Diane Kirkpatrick, and Nancy Ewart and her faithful fur companion, Buckeye. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Burdette “BL” Lyons, who passed away April 21, 2020; her parents, Albert and Mary; brother, Raymond McPeck, sister, Loretta M. Osborn; children, Steve Lyons, Susan Lyons; grandchild, Jade Heeter and son-in-law, Joe Huffman. Calling hours will be held Wednesday February 8, 2023, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will take place Thursday February 9, 2023, at 12:00pm with Pastor Gay Blau officiating. Burial will follow in Tabler Family Cemetery, New Lexington. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Charles “Mike” McDonald
Charles “Mike” McDonald, 81 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on February 2, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Russell Krouskoupf and Helen Virginia (Calendine) Krouskoupf. He was a truck driver for many years. In his spare time, Mike liked tinkering in the garage and sitting on his daughter and son-in-law’s porch watching the wildlife and drinking sweet tea.
Kacy Grant Rogers
Kacy Grant Rogers, 35, of Columbus passed Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, July 22, 1987 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kacy attended Philo High School, he enjoyed Arts, music, playing his bass guitar, all outdoor sports, camping, kayaking, Skiing, bowling and golf. He especially loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kacy was an avid stargazer and had a love for Astrology. Kacy had many jobs and talents & was currently employed in general maintenance at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Waterbeds and Stuff, and worked at Forward Health helping others in recovery. Kacy was involved with the recovery community for two years.
Jared Vincent Lang
Jared Vincent Lang, 37, of Nashport passed at 9:38 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the home. He was born on Tuesday, October 8, 1985 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Brian Lang and Cindy Headley Lang. Jared graduated from Tri Valley High School in 2004. He enjoyed fishing and...
Robert R. Stotts
Robert R. Stotts, 60, of Zanesville, died at 11:20 P.M. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born September 23, 1962, in Zanesville, son of late Robert R. Robinson and Florence Lashley. Robert served as a Police Officer for twenty-six years; he loved to ride motorcycles, enjoyed collecting guns and target shooting.
Lawrence John Noll
Lawrence John Noll, 91, of Zanesville, died Monday January 30, 2023. He was born on September 10, 1931 in Dexter City, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Anna (Zwick) Noll. He was a retired member of Plumbers/Pipefitters Union 495. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth; Sons Roger (Linda), Steve (Sue), Tom, and Patrick; Daughter-in-law Jennifer (Paul); Grandchildren Nicole (Rick), Lindsay, Carter, Tyler; Great-grandson Evan; Brother Raymond (Janet). He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Dennis, six sisters and one brother. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday February 2, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottagewhere services will follow at 11:00 a.m.with Father Martin J. Ralko officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
The Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra Performed at Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, OH – The Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra filled the air with music and love on February 5th. Inside the Brown Chapel on the Muskingum University campus, the Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra performed a Chamber Ensemble Concert. The concert was titled Classic Jazz with Strings Attached. They played classic and romance music in honor of Valentines Day being days away. The string quartet was just four individuals.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
The Rolling Plains Church Helps Ukrainian Refugees by Hosting a Rice Pack
ZANESVILLE, OH – Approximately 200 volunteers from the Rolling Plains Church and the community came together to make a difference. The Rolling Plains Church in Zanesville hosted a Rice Pack event today to pack roughly 70,000 rice based meals. The meals will be provided to those who are displaced by the war in Ukraine.
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
Amrou Grotto & South Zanesville Fire Department To Host Meat Raffle
Zanesville, OH- This Saturday, Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department are hosting a Meat Raffle at Prophets Park. You can purchase a $5 ticket at the door starting at 6 pm. The raffle begins at 7, where you could win up to $2,000 worth of meat. There will be 11 different games with 6 winners for each one. This event is a great way to help out the fire department.
Local Scores 2/4
New Lexington wins the MVL small school title. Jamisyn Stinson 22 points and 8 rebounds.
WTAP
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH- The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project. The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
Nursing Career Fair at OUZ
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Healthcare has become a major occupation in recent years and nurses are always in demand. Ohio University Zanesville Assistant Professor of Nursing John Byerly talked about an upcoming career fair that will draw 13 employers looking to hire nurses. “So the event is ‘A day in...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
