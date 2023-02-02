Cheryl E. Lyons, 72, of Crooksville, was reunited with the love of her life, BL, as she passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family by her bedside. She was born on March 25, 1950, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Bachlor) McPeck. Cheryl worked at PCC Airfoils for 12 years and went back to school, earning her nursing license and became an RN supervisor for the Muskingum County Home for multiple years. She loved spending time with her family, enjoying the beach, reading, and working crossword puzzles. Cheryl was Christian by faith and held membership with the First Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville. Left to carry on her memory are her children, Mark A. (Lynn) Dalrymple, Mike (Ashley) Dalrymple, Tina Kennedy, Lisa (Chris) Miller and Lynette Huffman; 29 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, special friends, Diane Kirkpatrick, and Nancy Ewart and her faithful fur companion, Buckeye. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Burdette “BL” Lyons, who passed away April 21, 2020; her parents, Albert and Mary; brother, Raymond McPeck, sister, Loretta M. Osborn; children, Steve Lyons, Susan Lyons; grandchild, Jade Heeter and son-in-law, Joe Huffman. Calling hours will be held Wednesday February 8, 2023, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will take place Thursday February 9, 2023, at 12:00pm with Pastor Gay Blau officiating. Burial will follow in Tabler Family Cemetery, New Lexington. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO