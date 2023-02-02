Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
4 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney’s interview with The Boston Globe
“The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”. A defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy told The Boston Globe his client was overmedicated on prescription drugs that sparked homicidal and suicidal thoughts on the evening she allegedly strangled her three children and attempted to kill herself.
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
WBUR
Boston's outgoing public safety adviser reflects on how violence in the city has changed in 5 years
As Boston's senior adviser for public safety prepares to step down, he is reflecting on how violence in the city — and his role in responding to it — has changed since his tenure began in 2018. Rufus Faulk, who was appointed by former Mayor Marty Walsh, will...
whdh.com
Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
86-year-old Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police have located 86-year-old Martin Bendiksen, who went missing from his home in Seekonk on Friday. Massachusetts State Police issued a silver alert for Bendiksen on Saturday afternoon. State police thanked all those who helped in the search.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Gas leak forces evacuation of Plainridge Park Casino, police say
A gas leak led to the evacuation of the Plainridge Park Casino on Saturday afternoon, state police said.
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
WBUR
Wind chills of -30 are coming to Boston. Here's how to prepare
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Do the Red Sox have any more room in those trucks? Because I would also like to sneak away to Florida today.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Serious Incident at Alewife MBTA Parking Garage- “motorist’s actions were intentional”
Cambridge, MA – The Cambridge Fire Department, along with the Cambridge and Transit Police and Pro EMS, responded to a vehicle crash with injury at the top level of the Alewife MBTA Parking Garage earlier this afternoon. According to images of the incident, the vehicle was left hanging over the edge of the structure.
FOUND: Boston 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police
The Boston Police Department announced that Adrian Nelson Gaines had been found around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Please cancel Missing Person Alert, 12-year-old Adrian Gaines has been located.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2023 Police are asking for the public's assi…
New Bedford Conch Shell Murder Suspect Sentenced for Tire Iron Attack
NEW BEDFORD — A SouthCoast man suspected of murdering his half-sister with a conch shell and other objects inside her New Bedford home in 2001 has been sentenced for a separate attack on another New Bedford woman. David Reed, 54, pleaded guilty on Friday to robbing and bludgeoning Maribel...
