ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 1

Related
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

Wind chills of -30 are coming to Boston. Here's how to prepare

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Do the Red Sox have any more room in those trucks? Because I would also like to sneak away to Florida today.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy