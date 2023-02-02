ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
Get freezin' for a reason at The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio

The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio, presented by The Basement Doctor and G&J Pepsi is coming up on Saturday, February 11th at Lower.com Field in the Arena District. Involvement from the entire community is encouraged. All of the money raised helps provide year-round sports, health education, and leadership...
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
Person shot near Linden Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Columbus Weather: Frigid Friday, single digit wind chills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving across the area has given us a few flurries overnight. It has also opened the door to some of the coldest air of the season. Friday will be breezy and bitterly cold with windchill in the single digits all day. High...
