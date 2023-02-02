Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
Premier Charity Wine Event Supports Individuals With Disabilities and Health Concerns
Recreation Unlimited is a 195-acre accessible campus with camps and programs for individuals with disabilities and health concerns. It is the largest provider in the state of Ohio serving individuals with disabilities in the area of sports, recreation and education with the most comprehensive and quality program offerings. For over...
Get freezin' for a reason at The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio
The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio, presented by The Basement Doctor and G&J Pepsi is coming up on Saturday, February 11th at Lower.com Field in the Arena District. Involvement from the entire community is encouraged. All of the money raised helps provide year-round sports, health education, and leadership...
Zora's House breaks ground on 10k square foot project, using female led construction team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "At the end of it, this project will have been touched by a woman at every level," Zora's House Founder LC Johnson said. On Friday, Zora’s House, the only non-profit co-working and leadership incubator in Ohio built by and for women of color, broke ground at its new Weinland Park facility.
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
Person shot near Linden Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
Attorneys representing officers suing City of Columbus announce news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Attorneys representing the 12 plaintiffs suing the City of Columbus have called a news conference for Monday, during which time they plan to "shine a light on" the actions they are alleging. Cincinnati-based Zach Gottesman and his legal team issued a statement Friday, their first...
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Columbus Weather: Frigid Friday, single digit wind chills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving across the area has given us a few flurries overnight. It has also opened the door to some of the coldest air of the season. Friday will be breezy and bitterly cold with windchill in the single digits all day. High...
