Trump vows to strip Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors

Some Oregon hospitals mum on crisis standards of care
As the tripledemic raged in late 2022 and hospitals met capacity, Oregon regulators told hospitals in mid-December they could run with fewer nurses and reduced standards of patient care without telling patients, according to news outlet Lund Report. In November and early December, Oregon hospitals — like the rest of...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work
The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
House Democrats working on alternative VA Oracle Cerner reform bill
House Democrats are working to introduce legislation aiming to solve the Department of Veteran's Affairs' EHR issues without returning to the VA's pre-Oracle Cerner system, sources told Fedscoop Feb. 2. The news comes as House Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, recently appointed head of the House Veterans Affairs technology oversight subcommittee,...
Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital nurses petition for better pay
A delegation of registered nurses at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass., delivered a petition to hospital administration on Feb. 2, calling for better pay and improved staffing, according to The Daily News of Newburyport. The petition was signed by 270 of the 339 (about 80 percent) of nurses working...
How social media can be a friend, not foe, to hospitals
Social media can be a valuable tool for promoting hospitals and health systems but can harm their reputations in a matter of "seconds" if used in the wrong way, human resources and marketing chiefs told Becker's. A few recent examples show the downsides. Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, part...
Florida hospital takes down IT systems, diverts patients amid IT security issue
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare is canceling outpatient procedures, non-emergency surgical procedures and diverting ambulances as it deals with an IT security issue. On Feb. 2, Tallahassee said it took its IT systems offline after it detected an IT security issue. As of Feb. 3, the health system will be following...
Nurses at Northwell hospital authorize strike
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The vote — which began Jan. 29 and concluded Feb. 3 — does not mean a strike will occur....
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
Viewpoint: 3 ways to improve nursing education
Although the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the nursing profession will expand by 6 percent by 2031, the nation currently faces a shortage. Kelly Simmons, DNP, RN, a nursing strategist at Assessment Technologies Institute's Nursing Education section, which helps students prepare for nursing examinations, recently detailed key ways to improve nursing education in a Feb. 2 opinion piece published by the Courier Journal.
2 deaths spur recall of 19.7M drug delivery devices
Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical recalled nearly 20 million medical devices after two deaths, 25 injuries and 10,672 incidents were reported, the FDA said Feb. 2. In a Class I recall — the most serious type — more than 19.7 million Continuous Ambulatory Delivery Device administration sets and medication cassette reservoirs were pulled from the market in December for two potential issues. A tubing blockage that could stop or under deliver medication has been tied to two deaths, 14 injuries and 1,571 incidents.
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Melissa Wood, DNP, began her role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center on Jan. 30. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has appointed Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, as chief...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
4 health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches
Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are four lawsuits involving health systems as reported by Becker's since January:. Phoenix-based Banner Health has paid a $1.25 million settlement to resolve a data breach after a 2016 hacking incident disclosed the protected health information of 2.81 million consumers.
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
Smallpox vaccine may offer protection against mpox, study finds
Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spain physicians has found. In a research letter published Feb. 3 in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease journal, a lead author of the study, Iván Sanz-Muñoz, PhD, from the National Influenza Center of Valladolid wrote that due to the large scale of smallpox vaccination worldwide before the disease was eradicated in 1980, the findings suggest that many people over 50 might actually be protected from both smallpox and mpox.
