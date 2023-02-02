Gillette was once again the host site of the competition, but there were new teams to compete against. The Sheridan boys placed 4th out of 17 teams, while the girls were 5th. Sheridan Boys Results: Austin Akers placed 2nd in the 1600 meter run, the 4 by 200 meter relay team placed 2nd (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Dominick Berretini, Cael Gilbertson), the 4 by 400 meter relay team placed 1st (Patrick Aasby, Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Aiden O’Leary), the 1600 meter spring relay team placed 3rd (Rudy Green, William Greer, Thomas Schwarzbach, Robby Miller), Aiden Roth placed 2nd in the high jump,

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO