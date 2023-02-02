Read full article on original website
county17.com
Snow possible tonight, into Monday in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service, Gillette residents can expect to see fresh snow when they wake up Monday morning, with winter weather predicted to begin tonight and carry over into Monday. The NWS reports a 50% chance of snow beginning after 10 p.m., and continuing...
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Indoor Track and Field Results: February 3, 2023
Gillette was once again the host site of the competition, but there were new teams to compete against. The Sheridan boys placed 4th out of 17 teams, while the girls were 5th. Sheridan Boys Results: Austin Akers placed 2nd in the 1600 meter run, the 4 by 200 meter relay team placed 2nd (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Dominick Berretini, Cael Gilbertson), the 4 by 400 meter relay team placed 1st (Patrick Aasby, Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Aiden O’Leary), the 1600 meter spring relay team placed 3rd (Rudy Green, William Greer, Thomas Schwarzbach, Robby Miller), Aiden Roth placed 2nd in the high jump,
newslj.com
Converse leads state in standing rig count
DOUGLAS — Converse County continues to lead the Cowboy State in energy. According to data provided by ENVERUS (Drilling Info Inc.), more than half of Wyoming’s active rig count is located in Converse (eight rigs) and Campbell (five rigs) counties, with the most recent count Jan. 30 totaling 20 oil rigs statewide.
county17.com
Gillette athletes shine in statewide free throw competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local youth basketball players — Jarek Fiedor and Payton Sorensen — made the trip to Casper to compete against others from across the state in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot free throw shooting state championship, and both left their mark. Fiedor, competing in...
Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Feb. 2, Camel Drive, GPD. Gillette police issued citations...
county17.com
2023 Vision Dinner, Part 1: Campbell County School District
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting, Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes presented a status report on Campbell County School District. “Certainly safety is one of our first and foremost responsibilities to students and staff throughout the district,” Holmes said. Holmes said the school district’s...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
2 Gillette residents report ‘sergeant’ scammer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette residents told Gillette Police Department Feb. 1 that a “Sgt. Taylor with Campbell County Sheriff’s office” scammer called them and asked for money, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said this morning. Wasson said a 54-year-old man told Gillette police at 2:03...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
county17.com
Judge: People should be able to look for dog ‘without threats of having a screwdriver jammed through their head’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips set a $10,000 commercial-only bond this week for a Newcastle man accused of threatening women with a screwdriver who were looking for a dog. Blaze D. Loebs, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and battery following an incident that...
