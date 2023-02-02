ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Snow possible tonight, into Monday in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service, Gillette residents can expect to see fresh snow when they wake up Monday morning, with winter weather predicted to begin tonight and carry over into Monday. The NWS reports a 50% chance of snow beginning after 10 p.m., and continuing...
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Indoor Track and Field Results: February 3, 2023

Gillette was once again the host site of the competition, but there were new teams to compete against. The Sheridan boys placed 4th out of 17 teams, while the girls were 5th. Sheridan Boys Results: Austin Akers placed 2nd in the 1600 meter run, the 4 by 200 meter relay team placed 2nd (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Dominick Berretini, Cael Gilbertson), the 4 by 400 meter relay team placed 1st (Patrick Aasby, Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Aiden O’Leary), the 1600 meter spring relay team placed 3rd (Rudy Green, William Greer, Thomas Schwarzbach, Robby Miller), Aiden Roth placed 2nd in the high jump,
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Converse leads state in standing rig count

DOUGLAS — Converse County continues to lead the Cowboy State in energy. According to data provided by ENVERUS (Drilling Info Inc.), more than half of Wyoming’s active rig count is located in Converse (eight rigs) and Campbell (five rigs) counties, with the most recent count Jan. 30 totaling 20 oil rigs statewide.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette athletes shine in statewide free throw competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local youth basketball players — Jarek Fiedor and Payton Sorensen — made the trip to Casper to compete against others from across the state in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot free throw shooting state championship, and both left their mark. Fiedor, competing in...
GILLETTE, WY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cheyenne South High School basketball team will have a game with Thunder Basin High School on February 04, 2023, 22:30:00.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Feb. 2, Camel Drive, GPD. Gillette police issued citations...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

2023 Vision Dinner, Part 1: Campbell County School District

GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting, Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes presented a status report on Campbell County School District. “Certainly safety is one of our first and foremost responsibilities to students and staff throughout the district,” Holmes said. Holmes said the school district’s...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

2 Gillette residents report ‘sergeant’ scammer

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette residents told Gillette Police Department Feb. 1 that a “Sgt. Taylor with Campbell County Sheriff’s office” scammer called them and asked for money, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said this morning. Wasson said a 54-year-old man told Gillette police at 2:03...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

