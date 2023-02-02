Read full article on original website
5 companies Cigna is investing in
Health insurance giant Cigna has an active venture arm making some notable investments in healthcare companies. Here are five companies that Cigna is investing in:. Cigna Venturesjoined in with some health systems to invest in NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder. The health insurance company participated in...
Google in the headlines: 5 recent healthcare moves
From growing its insurance business neary sixfold to launching an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical query, here are five healthcare moves from Google as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 5:. GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, invested $28.1 million in mental...
Former HHS deputy secretary joins board of healthcare finance startup
Eric Hargan, CEO of healthcare consulting firm The Hargan Group and former HHS deputy secretary, has joined the board of Capital Pulse, a startup that aims to transform how healthcare companies access working capital. "I believe the company is truly a first mover in healthcare finance, Mr. Hargan said in...
Hospital for Special Surgery spinoff hires former Walmart Health exec as CEO
RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company that spun out of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, has named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO. He starts Feb. 13. Mr. Osborne was most recently senior vice president of Walmart Health, working for the retail giant for nearly 15...
Grocery giant Albertsons debuts digital health platform
Grocery store chain Albertsons has launched a digital health platform that allows users to track and improve their well-being and connect to telehealth services. The Sincerely Health app will enable users to calculate their "health scores," link with activity trackers like Apple Health and Fitbit, manage prescriptions, schedule vaccines and connect to primary care providers via telehealth.
Following AbbVie's steps, Teva leaves PhRMA
About two months after AbbVie departed from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Teva Pharmaceuticals followed suit. "Teva has decided not to renew its membership with PhRMA in 2023," PhRMA spokesperson Brian Newell told Becker's. "Our organization will remain focused on fighting for solutions that lower costs for patients at the pharmacy and protect the development of new cures and treatments."
Lifepoint scoops up 18 behavioral hospitals
Lifepoint Health acquired a majority ownership interest in behavioral health network Springstone, closing a deal that adds 18 hospitals and 35 outpatient locations to the Lifepoint network. Louisville, Ky.-based Springstone was founded in 2010 and includes sites of care in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma,...
Cottage Health taps VP of finance
Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health has named Lorenzo Olivarez Jr. its new vice president of finance. Most recently, Mr. Olivarez served as division CFO and senior vice president for Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo, Texas, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's. While there, he was named CFO of the year by Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health System, Baptist St. Anthony's parent company.
Former Google CEO to serve on federal biotech commission
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will serve on the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, CNBC reported Jan. 31. Mr. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through venture capital firm First Spark Ventures. He will not have to divest from any of his investments in this role. The committee...
4 health system CIOs in the finals for 'National CIO of the Year' award
The CIO of the Year Awards are given to CIOs across a range of differently sized companies that demonstrate leadership in technology at their organization. This year's ORBIE Award finalists were announced Feb. 8 and include four health system CIOs. Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health,...
3 health systems choosing VisiQuate for RCM services
Here are three health systems that recently chose to partner with VisiQuate for revenue cycle management services:. 1. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is implementing VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. The system will also use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes. 2. Annapolis,...
Tower Health suffers rating downgrade amid persistent financial struggles
Troubled West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which is currently undergoing a strategic review and selling off several assets, suffered a rating downgrade on its bonds, S&P Global reported Feb. 6, adding that the outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects Tower Health's significant ongoing operating losses that are expected to continue...
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs
Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
2 California law firms file suit against GoodRx, Meta, Google for healthcare data sharing
GoodRx, Meta, Criteo and Google are facing two lawsuits in the Northern District of California for allegedly sharing customer health data with third parties, Politico reported Feb. 6. The lawsuits, brought by two California law firms, allege that the companies violated users' privacy rights, common privacy law and California-specific laws.
Hospital mergers meet a new major player: state governments
Health systems are looking to combine their resources through mergers and acquisitions as financial challenges plague the industry. Now, state lawmakers want a hand in the deal. A flurry of merger oversight bills are on legislators' tables in states nationwide, although they are not the first of their kind. In...
Stamford Health reports higher quarterly net income as investment returns improve
Stamford (Conn.) Health reported higher net income in its latest quarter than it did in the same period in 2021, recording a net income of $15.4 million in the three months ending Dec. 31. That figure compared with net income of $10.8 million in the same period in 2021. Operating...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks an associate director of pharmacy benefit services. 2. Boston...
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
