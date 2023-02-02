ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 companies Cigna is investing in

Health insurance giant Cigna has an active venture arm making some notable investments in healthcare companies. Here are five companies that Cigna is investing in:. Cigna Venturesjoined in with some health systems to invest in NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder. The health insurance company participated in...
beckershospitalreview.com

Google in the headlines: 5 recent healthcare moves

From growing its insurance business neary sixfold to launching an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical query, here are five healthcare moves from Google as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 5:. GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, invested $28.1 million in mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Former HHS deputy secretary joins board of healthcare finance startup

Eric Hargan, CEO of healthcare consulting firm The Hargan Group and former HHS deputy secretary, has joined the board of Capital Pulse, a startup that aims to transform how healthcare companies access working capital. "I believe the company is truly a first mover in healthcare finance, Mr. Hargan said in...
beckershospitalreview.com

Grocery giant Albertsons debuts digital health platform

Grocery store chain Albertsons has launched a digital health platform that allows users to track and improve their well-being and connect to telehealth services. The Sincerely Health app will enable users to calculate their "health scores," link with activity trackers like Apple Health and Fitbit, manage prescriptions, schedule vaccines and connect to primary care providers via telehealth.
beckershospitalreview.com

Following AbbVie's steps, Teva leaves PhRMA

About two months after AbbVie departed from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Teva Pharmaceuticals followed suit. "Teva has decided not to renew its membership with PhRMA in 2023," PhRMA spokesperson Brian Newell told Becker's. "Our organization will remain focused on fighting for solutions that lower costs for patients at the pharmacy and protect the development of new cures and treatments."
beckershospitalreview.com

Lifepoint scoops up 18 behavioral hospitals

Lifepoint Health acquired a majority ownership interest in behavioral health network Springstone, closing a deal that adds 18 hospitals and 35 outpatient locations to the Lifepoint network. Louisville, Ky.-based Springstone was founded in 2010 and includes sites of care in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma,...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Cottage Health taps VP of finance

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health has named Lorenzo Olivarez Jr. its new vice president of finance. Most recently, Mr. Olivarez served as division CFO and senior vice president for Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo, Texas, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's. While there, he was named CFO of the year by Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health System, Baptist St. Anthony's parent company.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Google CEO to serve on federal biotech commission

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will serve on the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, CNBC reported Jan. 31. Mr. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through venture capital firm First Spark Ventures. He will not have to divest from any of his investments in this role. The committee...
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health system CIOs in the finals for 'National CIO of the Year' award

The CIO of the Year Awards are given to CIOs across a range of differently sized companies that demonstrate leadership in technology at their organization. This year's ORBIE Award finalists were announced Feb. 8 and include four health system CIOs. Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com

3 health systems choosing VisiQuate for RCM services

Here are three health systems that recently chose to partner with VisiQuate for revenue cycle management services:. 1. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is implementing VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. The system will also use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes. 2. Annapolis,...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Tower Health suffers rating downgrade amid persistent financial struggles

Troubled West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which is currently undergoing a strategic review and selling off several assets, suffered a rating downgrade on its bonds, S&P Global reported Feb. 6, adding that the outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects Tower Health's significant ongoing operating losses that are expected to continue...
beckershospitalreview.com

ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage

As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
beckershospitalreview.com

'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs

Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in

Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital mergers meet a new major player: state governments

Health systems are looking to combine their resources through mergers and acquisitions as financial challenges plague the industry. Now, state lawmakers want a hand in the deal. A flurry of merger oversight bills are on legislators' tables in states nationwide, although they are not the first of their kind. In...
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks an associate director of pharmacy benefit services. 2. Boston...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy