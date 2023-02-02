ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies’ Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard’s unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland’s All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start. James entered the day 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s mark of 38,387. James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed...
Cavs All-Star Mitchell ejected after tussle with Grizzlies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was ejected in the third quarter Thursday night against Memphis for throwing the ball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after the players tangled under the basket. Brooks was called for a flagrant-2 foul and was also tossed following the fracas...
