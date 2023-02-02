CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard’s unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland’s All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO