Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies’ Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard’s unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland’s All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
KSNT
James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start. James entered the day 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s mark of 38,387. James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed...
KSNT
Cavs All-Star Mitchell ejected after tussle with Grizzlies
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was ejected in the third quarter Thursday night against Memphis for throwing the ball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after the players tangled under the basket. Brooks was called for a flagrant-2 foul and was also tossed following the fracas...
KSNT
Tom Brady’s ‘retirement sand’ auctioning off for $99,990 on eBay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bid his final farewell to football, sand from the “exact spot” of his retirement announcement is up for grabs, but for a price. On Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced his retirement in a short video that was reportedly...
Comments / 0