beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fairview Health downgraded as operating losses likely to persist
Minneapolis-based Fairview Health has had its credit rating downgraded from "A" to "BBB+" amid concern its operating income is unlikely to improve for some time, according to a Feb. 2 S&P Global note shared with Becker's. The rating refers both to the system's long-term rating and on specific bonds. Other...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare adds 58K jobs in January
Healthcare gained 58,200 jobs in January, while hospital job growth slowed last month compared to the month prior, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The January count is higher than the 54,700 jobs healthcare added in December and the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google parent Alphabet's health insurance company grew nearly sixfold in '22
Google parent company Alphabet's health insurance business grew nearly sixfold last year, tech news site The Verge reported. That business, Granular, provides stop-loss coverage to employers, and is a subsidiary of Alphabet's healthcare company, Verily, which itself more than doubled in revenue last year, according to the Feb. 2 story. And the biggest contributor to that growth was Granular.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
beckershospitalreview.com
Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work
The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare can save $25B using more automation: CAQH
The healthcare industry could save $25 billion annually by making a full transition to automating business transactions, according to a Feb. 3 report from Chief Healthcare Executive, citing CAQH research. Although progress has been made — 90 percent of benefit and eligibility verifications in 2022 were handled electronically, for example...
beckershospitalreview.com
Speed hires and bidding battles: latest tactics in the war for talent
Quick response times and pay hikes help pull talent in the current hiring market, according to a recent survey from job search engine ZipRecruiter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ZipRecruiter surveyed 2,550 U.S. residents hired to new roles within the last six months. This is what they had to say about their job-search experience:
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic CEO's business gems
Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, shares business insights and philosophies in a blog titled Hey Judy. Her advice and stories cover business strategies, team culture, and more. Here are five takeaways from blog posts in the last 12 months. 1. On motivation with pain vs. pleasure: "When you...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital mental health company cuts 128 jobs
Mindstrong Health, a digital mental health company, is cutting 128 jobs and permanently closing its Menlo Park, Calif., office, the East Bay Times reported Feb. 2. The job cuts will begin March 24 and wrap up April 15. The company has raised $160 million in financing.
beckershospitalreview.com
CEOs are taking their power back
After catering to the desires of employees during the labor market squeeze, executives are regaining their authority, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 2. There is a shift occurring in some offices as employers regain power in negotiations with employees. Pay increases are slowing, as is turnover — and CEOs are starting to take a breather.
beckershospitalreview.com
Parkview Health reports net losses ahead of UCHealth merger
Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System, which agreed Jan. 24 to merge with UCHealth, reported a net operating loss of $11.2 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022. That figure compared with a net loss of $34.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. Investment values gave a...
