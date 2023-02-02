Read full article on original website
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Touring the Most Architecturally Interesting Twin Cities Neighborhoods
Many of the modernist homes in this Falcon Heights neighborhood were meant to attract university professors to live in the area. Notably, some 23 houses were designed by architects Winston and Elizabeth Close and Ralph Rapson (pictured). Folwell and Hoyt Aves., Falcon Heights. Dayton’s Bluff. Italianate, Victorian, Greek Revival,...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show
The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras
There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report. Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m....
