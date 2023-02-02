Read full article on original website
‘For That Time,’ founded by Calhoun's Ryann Jordan, helps women in poverty across Long Island
When Ryann Jordan, a senior at Calhoun High School in Merrick, learned that there are countless women who can’t afford or don’t have access to basic necessities, like feminine hygiene products, she quickly sprang into action. Realizing that something needed to be done, Jordan, 18, founded the organization...
Police investigating double burglary incident
Two burglaries in Franklin Square and North Valley Stream remain unsolved, but Nassau County police believe one unidentified man may be behind both crimes. On Jan. 28, a discount CardSmart store on 326 Dogwood Ave. was broken into at roughly 2:50 a.m. The suspect shattered the front glass door, entered the building and removed an unknown amount of money from an ATM machine.
Two officers injured on duty
Two police officers with the Rockville Centre Police Department were injured in the line of duty, while responding to a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic dispute along Old Mill Court on Feb. 1. According to court documents provided by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, when officers arrived they found...
Freeport shines in qualifier
After a grueling dual meet schedule further challenged by a string of viruses that hit the team, Freeport wrestling is positioned to make its mark on the county stage. Freeport qualified 13 wrestlers for the Nassau County Division 1 Championships at Hofstra this weekend, a number that exceeded expectations for third-year coach Matt Cellan. Seven of the 13 qualifiers placed in the top three, which earns them a seed at counties and a more attainable path to obtaining All-County honors with a top six finish.
NCPD ups reward to $50,000 to catch acid assailant
Nafiah Ikram — the 23 year-old Elmont victim of an acid attack — has one message for her unidentified assaulter: "they are going to get their karma one day." Ikram was assaulted on March 17, 2021 in her driveway at roughly 8:15 p.m. when she and her mom returned to their home on Arlington Avenue in Elmont after shopping. Once her mother was inside the house, the unidentified male suspect came up from behind Ikram and threw acid in her face.
Baldwin qualifies 11 for counties
Baldwin’s Kwasi Bonsu entered his senior year not only trying to match last season’s incredible wrestling accomplishments, but top them. So far, he’s on the right path. Bonsu, who enjoyed a dominant junior campaign that saw him capture the Nassau County Division 1 title at 189 pounds and earn both the Ted Petersen Champion of Champions and Gary Ventimiglia Most Outstanding Wrestler awards, wants to be a factor at this season’s state tournament Feb. 25-26 at Albany’s MVP Arena.
Lynbrook peaks amid adversity
Though Lynbrook’s wrestling season has been marked by meaningful strides, a relentless rash of injuries has tested the Owls’ patience. At last Saturday’s Nassau qualifier at Uniondale, senior Ralph Caputo, no stranger to the Owls’ injured list, acted as though he’d reached his limit, pinning his three opponents in successively shorter times to win the tournament’s 215-pound title and lead a Lynbrook charge that saw six Owls qualify for county.
Youthful Sewanhaka returning to playoffs
With just one senior, an all-junior starting five and a rugged Conference A2, it would have been unsurprising if the Sewanhaka boys’ basketball team’s streak of eight straight playoff berths came to an end. It didn’t happen. With two games left, the Indians, who graduated nine players off...
Six qualifier champs for Hewlett
It was a strong showing at Hewlett High School by the host team last Saturday afternoon at the Nassau Division 1 wrestling qualifier. A total of eight Bulldogs made the finals in their respective weight groups with six winning it all. Similar to last season, the Bulldogs had six qualifier...
Valley Stream skates into playoffs
A total of 18 varsity teams take part in the New York Islanders High School Hockey League (NYIHSHL), the league that encompasses boys ice hockey. One of those clubs is Valley Stream/Sewanhaka/Lynbrook, which is looking to build off an eighth-place finish last season and make an even deeper playoff run this month.
