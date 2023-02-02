Nafiah Ikram — the 23 year-old Elmont victim of an acid attack — has one message for her unidentified assaulter: "they are going to get their karma one day." Ikram was assaulted on March 17, 2021 in her driveway at roughly 8:15 p.m. when she and her mom returned to their home on Arlington Avenue in Elmont after shopping. Once her mother was inside the house, the unidentified male suspect came up from behind Ikram and threw acid in her face.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO