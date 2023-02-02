Read full article on original website
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs
Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: La Fontaine: School of Podiatric Medicine is going to make a big difference in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – With the amount of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has important work to do. So says Dr. Javier La Fontaine, inaugural dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Pediatric Medicine. La Fontaine was appointed to the post on July 1, 2022.
KRGV
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
utrgvrider.com
SGA is back in action
In its first meeting of the semester, the Student Government Association provided updates on the University Library hours, an IT hybrid computer lab survey and last semester’s Food Preference Survey. During the executive team report on Jan. 27, Jose Herrera, vice president for External Affairs, announced that the team...
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
KRGV
Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents
Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
Rio Grande City, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
Valley Baptist’s top administrator reflects on career ahead of 2023 retirement
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The top administrator of Valley Baptist Health Systems and the Valley Baptist Medical Center will soon retire. CEO Manny Vela has amassed 19 years of service within the healthcare organization, according to the VBHS’s office of communications. “After much thought, I have made the decision to formally retire from healthcare and […]
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
CW33 NewsFix
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say
This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
KRGV
City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service
The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
The 13th annual McAllen Car Fest photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 13th annual National Car Fest began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. The car fest will feature over 200 vehicles that represent over 96 different categories such as classics, rare muscle cars, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and among others. Activities such as Lego Racing […]
Road closures for I-2/I-69C Interchange Project starting tonight
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road work on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project has prompted road closures scheduled for next week. Left lane closure on the I-69C northbound frontage road between SH495 and Sioux Road will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday. Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between […]
sbnewspaper.com
Abbott announces Texas Border Czar
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
