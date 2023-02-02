Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
wfxrtv.com
Paintings open conversation about social justice and community policing
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Recent police-related tragedies have left community members to wonder what changes are being made to prevent more devastation. On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice and community policing was held in Lynchburg. The discussion was inspired by a new collection of paintings done by the artist, Robert Pennix.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
wfirnews.com
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
caswellmessenger.com
County Outreach Ministry wins 2023 B.R. Ashby M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service by Danville Regional Foundation
Danville Regional Foundation (DRF) is pleased to announce Caswell County Outreach Ministry, Inc. (COM) has been selected to receive the 2023 B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service. This award, in the amount of a $60,000 general operating grant, honors outstanding community service in the region by a nonprofit...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m.: A man and woman have been hospitalized following a shooting incident inside a grocery store on Peters Creek Road NW on February 4th. Roanoke Police arrived to find both adults with gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries […]
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
wfxrtv.com
“Policy needs to be re-examined” experts and community react after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Lynchburg on Thursday night. This is the fifth officer-involved shooting with injury to happen in our area in less than two months. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says deputies responded to the 700...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County Fire & EMS hosts Citizen’s Academy
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — Starting in March, the Botetourt community can learn what it’s like to be an emergency responder during the over month-long ‘Citizen’s Fire and EMS Academy’. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS says the academy will feature classroom time, as...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County firefighters remind community of changing fire laws following brush fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County firefighters are reminding the community that outside burning laws change on February 15th after fighting a brush fire on Feb. 3. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the area of Dogwood Road for a brush fire that was about an acre in size. Firefighters say the brush fire did not threaten any structures.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say people are going around to senior citizens’ homes and claiming to be the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. They are asking victims personal questions, entering homes, and taking pictures of the homes. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and it is a scam.
Comments / 0