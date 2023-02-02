ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Paintings open conversation about social justice and community policing

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Recent police-related tragedies have left community members to wonder what changes are being made to prevent more devastation. On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice and community policing was held in Lynchburg. The discussion was inspired by a new collection of paintings done by the artist, Robert Pennix.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

County Outreach Ministry wins 2023 B.R. Ashby M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service by Danville Regional Foundation

Danville Regional Foundation (DRF) is pleased to announce Caswell County Outreach Ministry, Inc. (COM) has been selected to receive the 2023 B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service. This award, in the amount of a $60,000 general operating grant, honors outstanding community service in the region by a nonprofit...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt County Fire & EMS hosts Citizen’s Academy

BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — Starting in March, the Botetourt community can learn what it’s like to be an emergency responder during the over month-long ‘Citizen’s Fire and EMS Academy’. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS says the academy will feature classroom time, as...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County firefighters remind community of changing fire laws following brush fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County firefighters are reminding the community that outside burning laws change on February 15th after fighting a brush fire on Feb. 3. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the area of Dogwood Road for a brush fire that was about an acre in size. Firefighters say the brush fire did not threaten any structures.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say people are going around to senior citizens’ homes and claiming to be the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. They are asking victims personal questions, entering homes, and taking pictures of the homes. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and it is a scam.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

