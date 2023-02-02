Healthcare is more likely to be victimized by third-party data breaches than any other industry, a new report from cybersecurity researcher Black Kite found. Healthcare accounted for 34.9 percent of third-party data breaches last year, a slight increase from 2021 and the most of any sector for the second year in a row, according to the Jan. 31 study. The report analyzed 63 third-party breaches from 2022 that resulted in a total of 298 publicly disclosed incidents.

