Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work
The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
Maine hospital makes 'difficult but necessary decision' to close maternity unit
Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will close the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital on March 31, ABC affiliate WMTW reported Feb. 2. The health system attributed the closure to a slowing birth rate, shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the need for a more consistent women's health plan in the region.
Some Oregon hospitals mum on crisis standards of care
As the tripledemic raged in late 2022 and hospitals met capacity, Oregon regulators told hospitals in mid-December they could run with fewer nurses and reduced standards of patient care without telling patients, according to news outlet Lund Report. In November and early December, Oregon hospitals — like the rest of...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
Healthcare adds 58K jobs in January
Healthcare gained 58,200 jobs in January, while hospital job growth slowed last month compared to the month prior, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The January count is higher than the 54,700 jobs healthcare added in December and the...
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
Flu vaccine shrunk hospital visits by half: study
The flu vaccine engineered for 2022-'23's atypical early season reduced the risk of "medically attended influenza A(H3N2) illness" by half, according to a study published Feb. 2 in Eurosurveillance. In a Canadian study evaluating the influenza vaccine's effectiveness, researchers said this efficacy estimate is higher than what's normally reported. To...
Healthcare can save $25B using more automation: CAQH
The healthcare industry could save $25 billion annually by making a full transition to automating business transactions, according to a Feb. 3 report from Chief Healthcare Executive, citing CAQH research. Although progress has been made — 90 percent of benefit and eligibility verifications in 2022 were handled electronically, for example...
Healthcare accounted for most third-party data breaches in '22: Report
Healthcare is more likely to be victimized by third-party data breaches than any other industry, a new report from cybersecurity researcher Black Kite found. Healthcare accounted for 34.9 percent of third-party data breaches last year, a slight increase from 2021 and the most of any sector for the second year in a row, according to the Jan. 31 study. The report analyzed 63 third-party breaches from 2022 that resulted in a total of 298 publicly disclosed incidents.
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
Speed hires and bidding battles: latest tactics in the war for talent
Quick response times and pay hikes help pull talent in the current hiring market, according to a recent survey from job search engine ZipRecruiter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ZipRecruiter surveyed 2,550 U.S. residents hired to new roles within the last six months. This is what they had to say about their job-search experience:
The unique challenges of cybersecurity at a children's hospital: Q&A with CISO Stoddard Manikin
A strong cybersecurity posture has become a top concern for healthcare executives in recent years, as massive systems suffer data breaches and cybercriminal organizations target healthcare organizations hoping for financial payout or to damage a geopolitical rival. To learn more about the complicated world of healthcare cybersecurity, Becker's interviewed Stoddard...
10 fastest-growing C-suite roles
A number of new titles have claimed their seat at the executive table in recent years, according to LinkedIn. The platform's Economic Graph Team analyzed more than 500,000 C-suite positions in the U.S. to calculate the percent growth rate for different "chief" titles. These 10 had the highest percentage of growth in hires between 2019 and 2022:
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Digital mental health company cuts 128 jobs
Mindstrong Health, a digital mental health company, is cutting 128 jobs and permanently closing its Menlo Park, Calif., office, the East Bay Times reported Feb. 2. The job cuts will begin March 24 and wrap up April 15. The company has raised $160 million in financing.
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
