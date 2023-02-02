LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The trooper reportedly saw the driver and only occupant of the vehicle talking on his cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, and the trooper noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO