Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Related
WMDT.com
Vehicle stolen from Milford recovered in Bridgeville traffic stop
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A senior citizen and two teens are facing charges in connection to a vehicle theft. Delaware State Police (DSP) say 71-year-old Alton Jones of Seaford, 18-year-old Daveon Showell and a 16-year-old of Bridgeville were arrested during a traffic stop Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., a...
WBOC
Teen Arrested on Car Theft Related Charges in Felton
FELTON, Del.-A teenager was taken into custody after a reported car theft in Felton. In the early morning hours of January 10, Felton Police were dispatched to the 400 block if Cattle Drive for a theft report. About 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 100 block of W Railroad Avenue for a reported car theft. Police say numerous victims reported thefts from cars in the days that followed. Additionally, another car was reported stolen from the 100 block of Jefferson Street, police say.
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood. Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
Cape Gazette
Mercedes crashes into Milton-area garage; driver critically injured
A 20-year-old Milton man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into an attached garage Feb. 4 south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when the man was speeding southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road and failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
WBOC
Car Crashes into Milton Home
MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home. According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to drug dealing charges for Lewes man
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The trooper reportedly saw the driver and only occupant of the vehicle talking on his cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, and the trooper noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man arrested after approaching a family, asking to “purchase” child
SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man is behind bars following an incident at a local shopping center. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, when a suspect reportedly approached a family at a business in the Seaford Village Shopping Center and asked to “purchase” a child and grabbed the child by the arm. A family member chased the suspect away.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, for breaking into a Lewes home Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court for a report that multiple subjects were trying to break into a residence. The homeowner was reportedly not home at the time but saw on his security camera that there was a man holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that a screen door and screen window had been cut, and a glass window had been shattered.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. We’re told the suspect (pictured above) robbed Wawa at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at...
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for embezzling over $15k from local high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced for embezzling more than $15,000 from a local high school. Between December 2021 and June 2022, while serving as Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, 32-year-old Brooke Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and car loan.
Comments / 0