Jefferson Davis County, MS

Related
prentissheadlight.com

Ballot growing larger in county election as qualifying ends today at 5 p.m.

Ten new supervisor candidates have qualified in the upcoming county elections as of Tuesday afternoon. John Emmit Stamps, Dewayne V. Gholar, Joseph Kerley, LeArchie Nicholson and Allen Ray Dyess are on the ballot for District 2. On the ballot for District 4 is Orian Hooker and Troy Lee Buckley and for District 5 is James (J.R.) Griffith, Charles Hicks and Russ Berry.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Killed In Wreck In Covington County

According to WDAM, one woman died after a wreck in Covington County Thursday evening. The wreck involved one vehicle on MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the Nissan Murano left the highway and hit an oak tree.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

4 Trojans Sign on National Signing Day

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School had four seniors to sign scholarships and letters of intent to play football on National Signing Day in front of their family and friends.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call. The family...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS

