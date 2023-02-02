Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
prentissheadlight.com
Ballot growing larger in county election as qualifying ends today at 5 p.m.
Ten new supervisor candidates have qualified in the upcoming county elections as of Tuesday afternoon. John Emmit Stamps, Dewayne V. Gholar, Joseph Kerley, LeArchie Nicholson and Allen Ray Dyess are on the ballot for District 2. On the ballot for District 4 is Orian Hooker and Troy Lee Buckley and for District 5 is James (J.R.) Griffith, Charles Hicks and Russ Berry.
WLBT
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill racist and disrespectful
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Bill 1020 continues to receive a lot of backlash. This time from the Jackson City Council. During a special called meeting on Friday, the council passed a resolution saying they oppose the bill. The council also voted to give a copy of the resolution to...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
WDAM-TV
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
Jackson leaders condemn bill that seeks control over city’s sales tax revenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill passed the Mississippi House this week that would restrict how the City of Jackson can spend its 1% sales tax revenue. The Jackson City Council, along with the Hinds County delegation, condemned House Bill 1168 on Friday. Jackson voters approved the 1% sales tax in 2014. The revenue of […]
impact601.com
Multiple Jones County athletes sign scholarships to play at the next level
National Signing Day was busy in Jones County as several area schools held signings. The following are photos and information for recent signees in the Free State of Jones!
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Killed In Wreck In Covington County
According to WDAM, one woman died after a wreck in Covington County Thursday evening. The wreck involved one vehicle on MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the Nissan Murano left the highway and hit an oak tree.
WLBT
West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another
Daphane White showed up big for the Lady Tigers' victory, scoring 26 points and finishing with 11 rebounds. The post Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College
JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
mageenews.com
4 Trojans Sign on National Signing Day
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School had four seniors to sign scholarships and letters of intent to play football on National Signing Day in front of their family and friends.
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call. The family...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State
Terry Collins scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for the Delta Devils The post Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0