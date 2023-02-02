Read full article on original website
Tim Cassady
3d ago
I thought that this new mayor wasn’t going to put up with these murders !!!!!
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries...
LMPD arrests man in connection with death investigation in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood, Metro Police said they have made an arrest in the case. David Alan Smith, 62, was taken into custody Sunday. Police have not disclosed what Smith’s charges are but said more information would be released...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Wave 3
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police investigating after 2 officers injured, suspect killed in shooting during traffic stop in Mitchell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mitchell that left a suspect dead and two officers injured early Sunday. It happened during a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. on State Road 37 in Mitchell, ISP said in a news release. Mitchell is in Lawrence County, north of Paoli and south of Bedford.
WLKY.com
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 61-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in van off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called...
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police say he confessed to shooting, killing person in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood on Friday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as Imanitwitaho Zachee. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue at about 3:15...
WLKY.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
WLKY.com
Man dead after being hit by car on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after being hit while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car around 8:30 p.m. in the Valley Station neighborhood. LMPD said they believe the...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
wvih.com
Man Indicted For Murder In Wrong-way Crash
A man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for a murder charge in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash back in December. Profirio Cruz Hernandez was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
