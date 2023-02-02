ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 6

Tim Cassady
3d ago

I thought that this new mayor wasn’t going to put up with these murders !!!!!

Reply(5)
7
 

Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana State Police investigating after 2 officers injured, suspect killed in shooting during traffic stop in Mitchell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mitchell that left a suspect dead and two officers injured early Sunday. It happened during a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. on State Road 37 in Mitchell, ISP said in a news release. Mitchell is in Lawrence County, north of Paoli and south of Bedford.
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after being hit by car on Dixie Highway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after being hit while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car around 8:30 p.m. in the Valley Station neighborhood. LMPD said they believe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Indicted For Murder In Wrong-way Crash

A man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for a murder charge in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash back in December. Profirio Cruz Hernandez was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

