Celina, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXII.com

Muenster sends two to the college ranks

MUENSTER Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are sending two student-athletes to the college ranks with Colton Deckard and Gredan Wolf signing their letters of intent. Deckard, a decorated running back and linebacker for the Hornets, will continue his playing career at Louisiana Tech. Wolf will step onto the mound...
MUENSTER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Comeback Cougars

FRISCO – When The Colony freshman Xavier Green made a four-point play in the first quarter of Friday’s District 9-5A road game against Frisco Lone Star, it provided the Cougars with a big jolt of energy after they trailed 10-1 to commence the ballgame. Now fast-forward to the...
FRISCO, TX
thevindicator.com

Sopchak Captures Win at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Hayden C Sopchak, an FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Champion Heifer and Junior Champion Heifer with KMEM Just Like Stella 62J ET in the Maine-Anjou Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 21. The 2023 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location

Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
FRISCO, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge

Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming

The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
WDW News Today

Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business hits: Registration to open for gala

The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen. Come in your best boots and bling. Wear denim, diamonds or both. Businesses also have the opportunity to leverage their brand by...
inforney.com

Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday

This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas

Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
ALLEN, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX

