A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Hebron clinches No. 1 seed in District 6-6A: Jones' 3-pointer with 1 second left lifts Lady Hawks to 48-45 win
CARROLLTON – Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones has a knack for making shots in pressure situations. On Nov. 22, Jones sank a mid-range jumper with one second remaining to lift the Lady Hawks to a 57-55 victory over Class 6A’s No. 15 Denton Braswell.
KXII.com
Muenster sends two to the college ranks
MUENSTER Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are sending two student-athletes to the college ranks with Colton Deckard and Gredan Wolf signing their letters of intent. Deckard, a decorated running back and linebacker for the Hornets, will continue his playing career at Louisiana Tech. Wolf will step onto the mound...
starlocalmedia.com
Comeback Cougars
FRISCO – When The Colony freshman Xavier Green made a four-point play in the first quarter of Friday’s District 9-5A road game against Frisco Lone Star, it provided the Cougars with a big jolt of energy after they trailed 10-1 to commence the ballgame. Now fast-forward to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Remembering a legend: Plano athletics community reflects on life, legacy of John Clark
Plano sports one of the most storied programs in all of Texas high school football. And although the team's lineage dates back to the early 1900s, the Wildcats' ascent to state powerhouse in the 1960s and 1970s was synonymous with the arrival of John Clark. Two years as an assistant...
thevindicator.com
Sopchak Captures Win at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Hayden C Sopchak, an FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Champion Heifer and Junior Champion Heifer with KMEM Just Like Stella 62J ET in the Maine-Anjou Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 21. The 2023 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location
Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge
Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
What TV channel is TCU vs Oklahoma State men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/4/2023)
OSU -4 | TCU +4. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome the TCU Horned Frogs in men’s college basketball. When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma.
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Blue Ridge ISD Superintendent Matt Kimball announces school closure with skiing video
School is canceled again today in the Blue Ridge district where Superintendent Matt Kimball is getting a lot of love on his Facebook page where he’s posting unusual videos announcing his decisions about school closings.
WDW News Today
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
cbs19.tv
Family raising funds to accomplish bucket list for North Texas teen diagnosed with terminal disorder
WYLIE, Texas — Fundraisers on sites like GoFundMe are common now for families in dire need: medical emergencies, family disasters and funerals. One North Texas family is also asking you to consider the value of helping them create one final good memory. At a home in Wylie, the one...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business hits: Registration to open for gala
The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen. Come in your best boots and bling. Wear denim, diamonds or both. Businesses also have the opportunity to leverage their brand by...
inforney.com
Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
