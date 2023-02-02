ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Groundhog Day 2023: Six more weeks of winter

By Bill Shannon
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob.

The groundhog has spoken: Six more weeks of winter.

In 2022, Phil also forecasted six more weeks of winter. 2023 now marks the 108th time Phil has seen his shadow since the tradition began in 1887.

How did the Groundhog Day tradition begin?

The Inner Circle had to close off Gobbler's Knob in 2021 to protect Punxsutawney Phil from COVID-19. When fans were allowed back in 2022, two big-time Phil fans decided it was the perfect place to tie the knot and get married under the stars.

The festivities really exploded worldwide after the release of ‘Groundhog Day’ starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell in 1993. The event would see around 5,000 people attending to now nearly 35,000 people since the movie debuted 30 years ago .

‘Groundhog Day’ starring Bill Murray celebrates 30th anniversary

    Weathering the cold for you, Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo joined morning news anchor Jordan Tracy at Gobbler’s Knob live on Feb. 2 for WTAJ’s special “Groundhog Day: Out of the Shadows.”

