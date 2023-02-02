Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls
OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
upr.org
Man killed after stabbing on Salt Lake City Main Street, suspect still at large
After a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City, one person has been pronounced dead. Police received reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon at 3:43 p.m. located at the Palmer Court housing complex. Upon arriving at the scene, a man was discovered in critical conditions and officials performed medical aid as paramedics rushed to get there. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed in Salt Lake City shooting; suspect at large
Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting at a townhome complex Wednesday that left one person dead.
KSLTV
Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
UPDATE: Roy City police found missing 15-year-old
UPDATE: Roy City police found missing 15-year-old
ABC 4
West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
SLCPD releases footage showing police in pursuit of fugitive
The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage showing officers in pursuit of a fugitive on Friday, Jan. 13. He was reportedly shot during the pursuit and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he died about a week later.
KSLTV
New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. The videos released Wednesday captured the shooting from body-worn cameras of 12 Salt Lake City Police Department officers. The incident began when officers...
ABC 4
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
UPD searching for 52-year-old man in Millcreek
The United Police Department is searching for Rich Esser, believed to have been missing since yesterday evening.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
ABC 4
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
