Taylorsville, UT

Gephardt Daily

Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls

OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
upr.org

Man killed after stabbing on Salt Lake City Main Street, suspect still at large

After a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City, one person has been pronounced dead. Police received reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon at 3:43 p.m. located at the Palmer Court housing complex. Upon arriving at the scene, a man was discovered in critical conditions and officials performed medical aid as paramedics rushed to get there. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing

Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old

Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
ROY, UT

