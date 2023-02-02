Read full article on original website
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
CBS 58
'I just want them to be excited about the place they call home': Photographer builds following for breathtaking shots of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tajma Hall introduces local photographer Nate Vomhof. Vomhof has built an impressive following for his breathtaking images of the city but surprisingly, photography is not his day job. "Some people like to take pictures of people; some people like to take pictures of landscapes...I prefer cities,"...
shepherdexpress.com
Limited Edition Marquette Beer Combines Brewing, Business School and Basketball
A group of four Marquette undergraduates have created a limited edition beer to be released this Saturday, February 4, that's a combination of an applied learning business venture, collaboration with brewery-owning Marquette alums, some Marquette basketball nostalgia, and just some good old beer-drinking fun. Called '77 Golden Ale after Marquette's...
Giannis Mad at Chick-fil-A Because They Didn't Give Him Free Food
Giannis is taking his business elsewhere.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
CBS 58
Miami Heat guard and former Whitnall High School basketball's Tyler Herro gets #14 retired at alma mater
WHITNALL, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tyler Herro's used to being ahead of the curve. But tonight, the 23-year-old is a part of Whitnall High School history, with his jersey number, #14, being retired by the school. CBS 58's Darius Joshua was at Whitnall for the heavily attended Friday night ceremony.
The Holidays team up with Kohler to renovate Sojourner bathrooms
Winning titles and gold medals are just a part of the Holiday family legacy. Jrue and Lauren Holiday are also big on giving back to the Milwaukee community they now call home.
kenosha.com
Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Sam Jennings
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
'The creativity is amazing': Anime Milwaukee holds 15th convention at Wisconsin Center this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Don't be surprised if you see folks in detailed, colorful costumes in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend. 10,000 people a day are expected at the Wisconsin Center for the Anime Milwaukee convention, which runs Friday through Sunday. The convention brings together fans of Japanese-style animation and fashion.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Weekend events in Milwaukee with Jammin' 98.3
TMJ4 News is introducing a new segment Friday, in partnership with 98.3! The segment will air every Friday featuring a small list of events happening in the city of Milwaukee over the weekend.
CBS 58
No bad sauce between Bayview pizzeria and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pizzeria in Bayview is in the spotlight after a less than glowing review on social media. Monday, Jan 31, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped by Classic Slice, but it was closed for its employee party. Portnoy took his frustration out on the restaurant...
spectrumnews1.com
Spinn MKE offering affordable fitness space for Bronzeville neighborhood
MILWAUKEE — The CDC shows that economic and social conditions are usually barriers in communities of color when it comes to overall health and wellness. One business owner in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community is hoping to change that. Shakkiah Curtis is the owner of Spinn MKE is a lifestyle...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
radiomilwaukee.org
How Milwaukee’s convention center went from MECCA to modern
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, Nate and Bobby make podcast history by saying the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
