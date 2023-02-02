ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Limited Edition Marquette Beer Combines Brewing, Business School and Basketball

A group of four Marquette undergraduates have created a limited edition beer to be released this Saturday, February 4, that's a combination of an applied learning business venture, collaboration with brewery-owning Marquette alums, some Marquette basketball nostalgia, and just some good old beer-drinking fun. Called '77 Golden Ale after Marquette's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Sam Jennings

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Spinn MKE offering affordable fitness space for Bronzeville neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — The CDC shows that economic and social conditions are usually barriers in communities of color when it comes to overall health and wellness. One business owner in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community is hoping to change that. Shakkiah Curtis is the owner of Spinn MKE is a lifestyle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

How Milwaukee’s convention center went from MECCA to modern

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, Nate and Bobby make podcast history by saying the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy