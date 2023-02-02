Read full article on original website
Judith Chapman Griggle
3d ago
Love watching all the eagle nests. The eaglets have their own personalities
therecord-online.com
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
therecord-online.com
After 100 years American Marten may return to Pennsylvania
SPROUL STATE FOREST, PA- In the winter of 1994 in the Fish Dam Wild Area of Noyes Township the beginning of a fisher reintroduction program had begun in Pennsylvania. A total of 190 of the largest member of the weasel family were released at 6 different sites in the commonwealth between the original 1994 release date until 1998. Now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to have success with the fisher’s smaller cousin, the American Marten.
Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month. The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views. "[The islands] are...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named the Best in America By Yelp
Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Pennsylvania has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Pennsylvania has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania This Year
Historic and scenic Pennsylvania is a perfect location to visit while soaking in the wonders of the USA. This state is not only one of the most interesting but also the most beautiful. If you plan to take some time to see the sights in this Eastern state, check out the following locations. Please keep reading to discover what makes them memorable and a must-see destination.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Pa’s first avian influenza cases in 2023 detected in central Pa. poultry flocks
Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks in Lancaster County. About 32,800 birds were affected at a commercial duck facility and another 3,200 birds impacted at a second farm, according to USDA data.
Worst floods in Pennsylvania history
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth has ever seen. Johnstown Flood of […]
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
OnlyInYourState
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
explorejeffersonpa.com
February Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
February is a fun time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. The entire region is a winter wonderland cloaked in white. Here are just some of the highlights of events happening during February. February Events. February 2 – Groundhog Day Celebration in Punxsutawney. February 2-3 – Stars Over Clarion...
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Pa. National Guard plane makes emergency landing in Harrisburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania National Guard plane made an emergency landing Thursday at Harrisburg International Airport.A spokesperson said there were reports of fumes in the cockpit during a training exercise. The plane landed safely and was checked out on the runway.Six people were onboard, but there were no injuries.
