Jefferson County, AL

Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen

ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
ODENVILLE, AL
Man found shot to death in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to Shadowood Circle on a report of a body near an apartment stairwell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Police need help finding man reported missing since January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say Jerry Barclays, Jr., 49, said he was traveling to Georgia but hasn't been seen since. According to the police report, Barclays was last seen on 21st Way South in November 2022. A missing person report was filed on January 19, 2023. Police describe Barclays...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
BESSEMER, AL
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
Man fishing on Bayview Lake missing since Jan. 28

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search resumes Jan. 31 for a missing man who went fishing on Bayview Lake. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were notified on the afternoon of Jan. 30 that Richard Fields was missing. Family members told the JCSO that Fields went kayak fishing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

