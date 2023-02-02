Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen
ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
wvtm13.com
Man found shot to death in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to Shadowood Circle on a report of a body near an apartment stairwell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Ashville teen
Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an Ashville teen who has been missing since Monday. According to Ashville police, 16-year-old Zander Bice has been missing since Jan. 30 after leaving his home on Happy Knoll Farms Road. Police say the teen was last seen getting...
Blount County crash kills 30-year-old man
A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
wbrc.com
wvtm13.com
Police need help finding man reported missing since January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say Jerry Barclays, Jr., 49, said he was traveling to Georgia but hasn't been seen since. According to the police report, Barclays was last seen on 21st Way South in November 2022. A missing person report was filed on January 19, 2023. Police describe Barclays...
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
wbrc.com
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Comeback Town: A homicide prevention strategy that will work
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnists are Prim F. Escalona and Danny Carr. Jefferson County has a murder problem. Our murder problem is so prolifically deadly, that it even eclipses the annual homicide rate for the entire continent...
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
wvtm13.com
Man fishing on Bayview Lake missing since Jan. 28
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search resumes Jan. 31 for a missing man who went fishing on Bayview Lake. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were notified on the afternoon of Jan. 30 that Richard Fields was missing. Family members told the JCSO that Fields went kayak fishing...
wvtm13.com
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
