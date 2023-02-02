Read full article on original website
you,dont,know,me
3d ago
I remember that day we drove to see the destruction..and the villages are still building the same 30 day kit homes that the tornado destroyed
Delila!space
2d ago
In DeLand we live now we're it came through by the Dcf office and DeLand Middle. My daughter was 7 months old and my Mother had her for the night. She woke up crying Which in turn woke my Mom up and they were able to get in the bathroom as it was coming through. One of the scariest nights of my life.
Blue Cj5 Junkie
3d ago
I drove through this storm. Remember being scared out of my mind. Got home and my house was damaged and my place of employment was destroyed. I had no house and no job. Thankfully, my job relocated my office
All of Florida is at risk of hurricanes. So why aren’t impact windows or shutters required statewide?
The recent spate of hurricanes has made clear that no one living in the state is safe from their destructive effects. And yet, a $150 million state-funded grant program that will provide up to $10,000 for home-hardening improvements isn’t available for most or all residents of 45 counties in central or northern Florida. That’s because they live outside the state’s “wind-borne debris region,” a ...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
cw34.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Central Florida camp helping children cope with losing loved ones to COVID-19
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — There's a bereavement camp in Florida this weekend that's helping kids and teenagers from across the country cope with losing loved ones to COVID-19. Camping is where children can joyfully experience the great outdoors. This one is designed to help them feel like a kid...
mycouriertribune.com
Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida
Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
Where are the ‘deadliest’ beaches in America?
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WESH
Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WESH
Deputies: 1 person shot, injured in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday. Deputies received reports of an armed person making threats in New Smyrna Beach on Lakeshore Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the person believed to be involved was...
fox13news.com
M-15 chases intruder from SW Florida eagle nest
Live streaming video on Youtube, from Dick Pritchett Real Estate, shows the father eagle M-15 chase an intruder from the nest Feb. 3. Harriet the mother eagle reportedly hadn't been seen for a day.
Famous Florida eagle Harriet goes missing from nest
"Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon," representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
As the northeast freezes, South Florida sizzles; weekend forecast
Friday's temperatures across the continental United States may have had some South Floridians thinking "are we even in the same country?" It's also a reminder why so many people move to Florida and revel in the fact that the Sunshine State features the lone strip of warmer-indicating yellow, orange and even red on...
