Florida State

you,dont,know,me
3d ago

I remember that day we drove to see the destruction..and the villages are still building the same 30 day kit homes that the tornado destroyed

Delila!space
2d ago

In DeLand we live now we're it came through by the Dcf office and DeLand Middle. My daughter was 7 months old and my Mother had her for the night. She woke up crying Which in turn woke my Mom up and they were able to get in the bathroom as it was coming through. One of the scariest nights of my life.

Blue Cj5 Junkie
3d ago

I drove through this storm. Remember being scared out of my mind. Got home and my house was damaged and my place of employment was destroyed. I had no house and no job. Thankfully, my job relocated my office

